A guide to every song played during Conversations with Friends, from CMAT to Phoebe Bridgers to Wyvern Lingo

One of the things that characterises Conversations with Friends is its soundtrack. There’s a lot of different indie music that plays through the series, and that’s a big part of what gives the show its texture.

You might not have recognised all of those songs, but there’s a lot of them you’ll probably want to find and listen to again – perhaps especially Phoebe Bridgers’ brand-new original song, which was written expressly for this series.

Here’s your guide to every song played in Conversations with Friends’ first 10 episodes – though do be aware that this probably constitutes spoilers in some respect. Each of these songs can also be found on Spotify and Apple Music.

Joe Alwyn & Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn & Jemima Kirke, and Sasha Lane & Alison Oliver in Conversations With Friends (Credit: BBC)

Episode 1

I Don’t Really Care for You by CMAT is the very first song to play during Conversations with Friends.

Let It All Go by The Sei plays during the episode.

Used by Wyvern Lingo plays over the credits as the episode ends.

Episode 2

Run the Track by Cosha plays as the series title comes on screen.

Wavey by Cliq ft. Alika plays during episode 2.

All My Days by Alexi Murdoch plays over the credits as the episode ends.

Episode 3

Jaloux de tout by Benjamin Biolay is the first song in episode 3.

Nod by Julianna Barwick Feat. Nosaj Thing plays later in the episode.

Michelangelo by Cassandra Jenkins plays over the credits as the episode ends.

Episode 4

When You Were Mine by Joy Crookes plays as episode 4 begins.

Meet Me At Our Spot by THE ANXIETY, WILLOW & Tyler Cole plays over the credits as the episode ends.

Episode 5

Nod by Julianna Barwick Feat. Nosaj Thing is played again during episode 5.

Atmosphere by James Blake plays over the credits at the end of the episode.

Episode 6

Uncatena by Sylvan Esso plays while Frances is on the bus.

it would feel like this by girl in red plays as Frances is getting off the train.

Dreaming by Maria Somerville plays over the credits as the episode ends.

Episode 7

First Love/Late Spring by Mitski is the first song that plays during episode 7. It’s also my favourite Mitski song, if anyone was wondering.

Salt Licorice (with Robyn) [Thomas Gold Remix] by Jónsi also plays. I didn’t take detailed enough notes for this first bit of the series, if I’m being honest.

The Slow Drug by PJ Harvey plays next. There were better notes for the next few episodes, don’t worry.

Here by Shiv plays over the credits as the episode ends.

Episode 8

Aye (Boku Remix) by Tolü Makay plays as Francis and Bobbi enter the exhibition.

Peach, Plum, Pear by Joanna Newsom is the song that Nick texts to Frances.

A cover of Peach, Plum, Pear by The McTague Twins plays shortly after, once Francis has left Nick’s house.

Flight by Michiru Aoyama plays over the credits as the episode ends.

Episode 9

More Than This by Roxy Music plays over the credits as the episode ends.

Episode 10

Cornflake Girl (Reworked Greatist Hits Version) by Tori Amos plays the as the series title comes up on screen.

Just a Girl by Wyvern Lingo Feat. Loah plays as Francis and Bobbi leave the smoking garden, and continues over the credits as the episode ends.

We’ll update this piece with information about the soundtrack for episodes 11 and 12 shortly (as soon as I’ve had the chance to watch them, basically).

What was Phoebe Bridgers’ song for Conversations with Friends?

Phoebe Bridgers wrote a new song called sidelines especially for Conversations with Friends. It’s her first new single since she released Punisher in early 2020. You can listen to it here.

Though she’s not discussed her contribution to Conversations With Friends yet, some have speculated that Bridgers came to write the song through her relationship with Paul Mescal (star of Normal People) or her friendship with Taylor Swift (whose partner Joe Alwyn stars in Conversations with Friends).