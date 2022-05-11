Conversations with Friends is a new series from the creators of Normal People

Conversations with Friends is a 12-part romantic drama series based on Sally Rooney’s debut novel of the same name.

Rooney is also the author of Normal People, the smash hit BBC show that was released during lockdown in 2020 and made the world fall in love with Paul Mescal.

The new series shares plenty of similarities with Normal People - it focuses on two students at Dublin college and the connection they form with a married couple.

The show explores themes of love, friendship and betrayal as relationships between characters develop at the expense of others.

Bobbi and Frances in Conversations with Friends

Who is in the cast of Conversations with Friends?

Alison Oliver as Frances

Frances is a 21-year-old aspiring writer who performs spoken-word poetry with her ex-girlfriend Bobbi, who is now her best friend.

Conversations with Friends marks Oliver’s screen debut, and she was offered the role shortly after graduating from college herself.

Oliver is also due to star as Katie in the upcoming four-part BBC Best Interests, about parents of a child with a life threatening condition.

Sasha Lane as Bobbi and Alison Oliver as Frances

Sasha Lane as Bobbi

Bobbi is more outgoing than her ex-girlfriend - she acts as the mouthpiece of the pair, even reading out the poems that Frances has written.

One of Lane’s earlier roles was as Jane in The Miseducation of Cameron Post alongside Chloë Grace Moretz.

She had a leading role in the A24 road movie American Honey, and has also had supporting role in Marvel’s Loki and action mystery series Utopia.

Joe Alwyn as Nick

Nick is an actor who’s fame has tailed off - he is married to Melissa but begins an affair with Bobbi.

Alwyn starred as Masham in The Favourite alongside Emma Stone and Olivia Colman, and will also be recognised for his foles in Boy Erased and Mary Queen of Scots.

He is due to star in the upcoming miniseries Brideshead Revisited, and the medieval comedy film Catherine Called Birdy which will be released later this year.

Alwyn is Taylor Swift’s partner and has collaborated with her on her albums Folklore and Evermore.

Joe Alwyn as Nick and Jemima Kirke as Melissa

Jemima Kirke as Melissa

Melissa is a successful photographer and writer and married to Nick, She meets Frances and Bobbi at a poetry reading. Melissa grows closer to Bobbi, leaving Frances feeling neglected.

Kirke is known for her role as Jessa Johansson on the HBO comedy Girls with Lena Dunham.

She also starred as Hope Haddon, the new head teacher, on the third season of Sex Education and as Adelaide in the comedy sci-fi series alongside Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.

Alex Murphy as Philip

Philip is Frances’ colleague and friend and tries to support her despite disagreeing with her decision to enter into an affair with Nick.

Murphy played Conor MacSweeney in the comedy film Young Offenders and the TV series spinoff of the same name.

He is also due to star as Doug in the upcoming comedy horror film The Loneliest Boy in the World.

When is Conversations with Friends on TV?

The series will premiere on BBC Three at 10pm on 15 May and the second episode will air at 10.30pm the same day.