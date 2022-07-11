School-based drama Ackley Bridge is returning to Channel 4 for season five

Ackley Bridge follows the lives of teachers and students at a multicultural academy in Yorkshire.

The series centres on Ackley Bridge school, which is the focal point of a social experiment to merge two schools, one which is predominantly white and the other whose membership is mostly students of colour.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ackley Bridge season 5

Executive producer George Ormond said: “It’s been a real pleasure making Ackley Bridge in Yorkshire for another series.

“The locations give the show an incredibly strong sense of place for our fictional town, the community is welcoming, and the crews are great. We very much hope to be back.“

In the first four seasons, the show has explored racism, multiculturalism, mental health, bullying, and child abuse.

The show filled the gap left by Waterloo Road, another school-based drama which ran from 2006-2014 and has recently been renewed.

Ackley Bridge has gone on to become a popular drama in its own right - but where is the series filmed?

Here is everything you need to know about Ackley Bridge filming locations:

Where is Ackley Bridge filmed?

Ackley Bridge is set in the fictional Yorkshire mill town of the same name, which is inspired by the likes of Bradford because of the diversity of the city. The series itself was filmed across several Yorkshire locations.

Halifax

The majority of filming in previous seasons and for season five has taken place in Halifax - the school scenes were filmed at the former St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield.

Additionally, the town centre scenes were shot on location in Halifax on the main shopping streets including Southgate.

Some scenes in the series were shot from behind Claremont road, achieving a panoramic view of the city.

The series is largely filmed in the West Yorkshire market town of Halifax

The season three premiere featured the children’s museum Eureka! where fairground scenes were filmed.

Other Halifax locations seen across season 1-4 include the bowling alley Electric Bowl, where Girls Aloud singer Kimberly Walsh shot a dramatic scene, Brackenbed Fisheries, Halifax bus station, Halifax Borough Market, and Haley Hill flats.

When filming season five of Ackley Bridge, crews were also spotted at Square Chapel Arts Centre, in the centre of the market town.

Bradford

Bradford Ice Arena also features briefly in the series - the ice rink was also used in the little known 2016 TV movie Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe.

Leeds

Additional scenes for the series were filmed in and around the west Yorkshire city of Leeds.

Other shows which have been filmed partially in Leeds include Peaky Blinders, Downton Abbey, Heartbeat, and A Touch of Frost.

When is Ackley Bridge season 5 on TV?

Season five of Ackley Bridge will begin airing on Channel 4 from Monday 11 July at 10pm.