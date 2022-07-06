The former education secretary made the statement during an interview with BBC Breakfast

The new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has confirmed he will honour his pledge to give new teachers a 9% pay rise.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on 6 July, the former education secretary reassured teachers he would uphold his previous pledge, however there was no guarantee senior staff members would also be included.

Teaching unions have threatened to ballot members for strike action, if pay rises are not delivered to all staff members.

The UK has seen strike action across the country in recent months from sectors including the rail industry, post offices and Royal Mail.

The rising cost of living crisis is having a significant impact on employees who are struggling with soaring prices and high inflation.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether UK teachers will get a pay rise.

Will teachers get a pay rise?

The new Chancellor has said he will honour his pledge to raise the salaries for new teachers by 9%.

However, this pay rise will only apply to those who are just entering into the profession and will not be allocated to those already in teaching.

Senior teachers will instead be offered a 5% pay rise over a two year period.

What is the average UK annual salary for teachers?

The average salary for a teacher will depend on how long you have been qualified and where in the UK you are based.

For a newly qualified teacher in England and Wales the average salary you can expect is between £25,714 to £32,157, with the higher end of the spectrum being offered in London.

The average salary for a teacher in England and Wales excluding London is between £25,714 to £41,604.

In London teaching wages are higher, with the average wage depedning on how close you are to the centre.

If you are on the fringes of London your average salary is between £26,948 to £42,78.

If you are in outer London the average salary is between £29,915 to £45,766 and for inner London you cna expect to earn from £32,157 to £50,93.

What has chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said?

The former education secretary has said he will honour the former pledge he made to raise new teachers salaries by 9%.

Former Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi, leaves at Downing Street after being appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer (Pic: Getty Images)

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Zahawi outlined his plan explaining: “My submission to the pay review body was to say we need to get teachers’ starting salaries to £30,000 and that’s where the 9% pay rise – we will deliver on that this year and 7.7% next year, and of course for more senior teachers my submission to the pay review body was 5% over two years.

“We will look across Government, across departments at what the pay review bodies will recommend.”

He added: “If inflation gets out of hand and we allow discipline to slip in any way on pay, public sector or private sector… then we will fuel inflation further and we need to bear down on inflation because that is the greatest risk, especially to the most vulnerable in our society.”

Zahawi confirmed that whilst in the role of education secretary, he had submitted plans for a pay rise for teachers, reassuring them: “We will deliver on that pledge, that is a promise I make teachers.”

The new chancellor was appointed to his post on 6 July, after the UK government was rocked by a wave of resignations in the wake of the Chris Pincher scandal.

Big names including former chancellor Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid have left their posts.

Children’s minister Will Quince has also stepped down after he admitted he had “no choice,” after he had originally defended the PM after he was given “inaccurate information.”

The new education secretary is the former higher and further education minister Michelle Donelan.

Why do teachers want a pay rise?

Teachers, like many other sectors in the UK, have been requesting a pay rise to meet the demands of the cost of living crisis.

In March, the National Teachers Union General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach explained that spiralling costs were forcing teachers into hardship and causing issues with finding staff.

He explained: “Uncompetitive pay levels are contributing to a worsening picture on teacher supply.”

After the latest government shake up, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, Geoff Barton, expressed concern about the high turnover of education secretaries.

He said: “While we extend a warm welcome to Michelle Donelan as Education Secretary and wish her well in her new role, we have to express our concern at the high turnover rate of education secretaries.

“Education is a vital public service and a complex sector which requires deep understanding, knowledge and continuity. This constant chopping and changing does not provide stable leadership.”