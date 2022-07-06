More than a quarter of all trains between January and March this year arrived at least one minute late

More than a quarter of British trains arrived late in the first three months of the year, with three train firms cancelling more than one in 20 services.

Analysis by NationalWorld shows that there are major differences in the quality of service offered by Train Operating Companies (TOCs).

Across all the main companies in Great Britain, just 72% of services were on time (or less than a minute late) between January and March, while 4% of services were cancelled.

For a majority of operating companies (16 out of 24), more than one in four trains were at least a minute late, meaning some passengers may miss connecting trains.

Three operators – Govia Thameslink Railway, Northern and Transpennine Express - cancelled more than one in every 20 trains.

NationalWorld’s analysis is based on the most recent data from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), which collects information from train operating companies on cancellations, punctuality and other performance metrics.

Merseyrail had the lowest number of cancellations, at 1%, while Greater Anglia had the best punctuality score, of 88%.

Almost half (49%) of Avanti West Coast trains arrived late by at least a minute, while more than 6% of Govia Thameslink’s services were cancelled.

We have combined each company’s cancellation and punctuality score to create a ranking from best to worst performance.

All 24 of the train companies which the ORR collects data for have been ranked below based on their cancellation score and on time rate.

1. c2c Cancellation score: 1.3%, 83.4% on time

2. Greater Anglia Cancellation score: 2.4%, 87.6% on time

3. Transport for London, Rail Cancellation score:2.4%, 82.8% on time

4. Merseyrail Cancellation score: 1.1%, 78.5% on time