Ackley Bridge is returning to Channel 4 for its fifth season, which will see ten episodes broadcast nightly across the course of a week

Ackley Bridge, the school-set comedy-drama, is returning for its fifth series on Channel 4 on Monday 11 July.

The series, which stars Sunetra Sarker and Charlie Hardwick, will air ten episodes across the course of a week.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ackley Bridge series 5.

What is Ackley Bridge series 5 about?

Ackley Bridge series 5 picks up where the previous series left off, covering the second half of the school year that begun in series 4.

Channel 4’s official synopsis promises “more high-jinx plans, scams, and mad-cap adventures in school and on the estate” for Series 5, with new teachers and new students joining Ackley Bridge for the new term.

Who stars in Ackley Bridge series 5?

Ackley Bridge students Marina (Megan Morgan), Fizza (Yasmin Al-Khudhairi), Johnny (Ryan Dean), and Kayla (Robyn Cara) sat around a desk (Credit: Channel 4)

Sunetra Sarker reprises her role as student support officer Kaneez Paracha. Sarker is best known for appearing in series like Brookside, Casualty, and No Angels, as well as for a 2014 appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ryan Dean (The Gentlemen), Robyn Cara (Life), and Yasmin Al Khudhairi (Killing Eve) return as teenage leads Johnny, Kayla, and Fizza.

Carla Woodcock (Tell Me Everything), who played Marina Perry, has left the series. Her role has since been recast, with Megan Morgan now taking over as Marina in her first screen role.

New additions to the cast include Adam Little (Years and Years) as Kyle Perry, Marina’s brother who recently left juvenile detention, and Laila Zaidi (Benidorm, Holby City) as new teacher Asma Farooqi. They’re joined by returning cast members Rob James Collier (Downton Abbey), George Potts (Brassic), and Charlie Hardwick (Emmerdale) amongst others.

Drag Queen Baga Chipz, previously of RuPaul’s Drag Race vs the World, will guest star in the series also.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Who writes and directs Ackley Bridge series 5?

Ashley Walters – best known as an actor for appearing in Top Boy – will direct the first five episodes of Ackley Bridge, his first directing credit across his career.

The second five episodes will be directed by Reza Moradi, who has previously worked on Hetty Feather, The Worst Witch, Casualty, Holby City, and Eastenders.

When and how can I watch Ackley Bridge series 5?

The new series of Ackley Bridge begins on Channel 4 on Monday 11 July at 10pm.

Two episodes will air each night that week, Monday to Friday. Each double bill will start at 10pm, with the exception of Friday’s episodes, which will air an hour later at 11pm to accommodate the new series of The Last Leg.

All ten episodes in the new series of Ackley Bridge will also be available as a boxset on All4 from Monday 11 July. You can also watch series 1 to 4 on All4 now.

How many episodes is Ackley Bridge series 5?

There are ten episodes in the new series of Ackley Bridge.

Each episode is set to be around half an hour in length, in keeping with a change to the show format brought in for the fourth series.

Why should I watch Ackley Bridge series 5?