Rafe Spall and Esther Smith return for Season 3 of adoption sitcom Trying, coming to Apple TV+ on Friday 22 July

Trying, a comedy about a couple trying to adopt, is returning to Apple TV+ for its third season on Friday 22 July.

The series stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as the Jason and Nikki, the couple trying to adopt, with Imelda Staunton playing their social worker.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Trying season 3.

What is it about?

Trying is about Jason and Nikki, a couple living in Camden, who want to start a family. After struggling to conceive, they start looking to adopt – the series about the ups and downs of the drawn-out adoption process.

Series 3 opens after Jason and Nikki have, finally, come to adopt two children – though this of course is even more complicated than before.

Who stars in Trying season 3?

Esther Smith as Nikki and Rafe Spall as Jason, dancing together at a children’s party in Trying season 3 (Credit: Apple TV+)

Rafe Spall plays Jason, one half of the central couple. Spall has appeared in television series like The Shadow Line, Black Mirror, Wide Sargasso Sea, and The War of the Worlds, while on film he’s known for roles in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Just Mercy. Spall is the son of actor Timothy Spall, star of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and the Harry Potter movies.

Esther Smith plays Nikki, the other half of the central couple. Smith is best known on television for appearing in BBC Three comedies Cuckoo and Uncle, and on stage was part of the original cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Interestingly, she was also in the same episode of Black Mirror as Rafe Spall, though they didn’t share any scenes together.

Imelda Staunton plays Penny, the social worker helping Nikki and Jason navigate the adoption process. Staunton is best-known for appearing in films like Pride, Vera Drake, and Shakespeare in Love, and of course also played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films. She can next be seen as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 5, taking over from Olivia Colman.

They’re joined by Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary), Oliver Chris (Motherland), Sian Brooke (Sherlock), and Darren Boyd (The Outlaws) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Trying season 3?

The series is written and created by Andy Wolton, who previously worked on The Great Travel Hack, Lookalikes, and The Amazing World of Gumball.

The series is primarily directed by Jim O’Hanlon, who previously episodes of the Sharon Horgan/Rob Delaney comedy catastrophe. Elliot Hegarty, who has directed episodes of Cheaters and Ted Lasso, is directing episodes of Series 3.

Is there a trailer for Trying season 3?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Trying season 3?

The first two episodes of Trying series 3 will be available to watch on Apple TV+ from Friday 22 July.

A new episode will be available each week after that.

How many episodes is Trying season 3?

There are eight episodes to Trying season 3, each around half an hour in length.

Where is Trying season 3 set?

Trying is set and filmed in London – specifically in Camden, which is where Nikki and Jason live.

Who does the music for Trying?

Singer Maisie Peters is behind much of the music for Trying, contributing original songs to the series, and occasionally cameoing as a recurring busker character.

Why should I watch Trying?