Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are joined by Sally Phillips in the third season of their parenting sitcom Breeders

Martin Freeman as Paul and Daisy Haggard as Ava, stood in a garden holding cake at a child’s birthday party in an episode of Breeders (Credit: Sky/FX)

Breeders, a parenting sitcom starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, is returning for its third series on Sky on Wednesday 13 July.

The new series, which comes from Veep writers Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison, will feature Sally Phillips in a key role as a new character.

Here’s everything you need to know about Breeders season 3.

What is it about?

Breeders is a sitcom about the ups and downs of parenting. The third series picks up immediately after the cliffhanger ending to the second, with father Paul moving out of the family home after a confrontation with son Luke. Season 3 charts their attempts to reconcile.

Who stars in Breeders?

Martin Freeman stars as Paul. Freeman is a prolific actor, probably most recognisable now for dramatic roles like Sherlock and The Responder, but he’s also well-known for comic roles in The UK Office and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Daisy Haggard plays Ally. Haggard has previously appeared in comedies like Back to Life, Episodes (she’s great in that), and Uncle. Earlier in her career, she was a member of the sketch comedy group Man Stroke Woman.

Sally Phillips joins the series as Gabby, a new character. You might recognise Phillips from roles in Veep, Miranda, the Bridget Jones trilogy, and Smack the Pony.

They’re joined by Stella Gonet (Holby City), Alun Armstrong (Sherwood), Alex Eastwood, and Eve Prenelle amongst others.

Who writes and directs Breeders?

The series – which was co-created by Martin Freeman, partially inspired by his own experiences as a parent – is written primarily by Simon Blackwell. Blackwell has previously written episodes of Veep and The Thick of It, and created the Channel 4 series Back.

Other credited writers on Breeders season 3 include Rose Heiney (Flack), Rebecca Callard (A Bit of Light), Oriane Messina (Smack the Pony), Fay Rusling (Green Wing), and Taylor Glenn (Drunk Women Solving Crime).

Five episodes of Breeders season 3 were directed by Chris Addison (an executive on the series, best known as Ollie from The Thick of It). The remaining five were directed by Ollie Palmer (Man Like Mobeen, Hitmen).

Is there a trailer for Breeders season 3?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Breeders?

Breeders season 3 is coming to Sky Comedy and NOW TV on Wednesday 13 July. You can watch new episodes each Wednesday weekly, or immediately as a boxset.

In the US, Breeders season 3 is available to watch now via Hulu. The series started in March on FX.

How many episodes is Breeders season 3?

There are ten episodes in Breeders season 3, each around half an hour long.

Why should I watch Breeders season 3?