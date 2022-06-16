Season 3 of anti-superhero series The Boys starring Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr is airing on Amazon Prime now

Comic book adaptation series The Boys has upped the ante in season three, with protagonists Billy Butcher and Hughie Campbell getting hopped up on superhero juice.

So far, less than halfway through the season, we’ve seen a supe crawl inside another man and explode, Kimiko Miyashiro use Seven-themed sex toys as a lethal weapon, and Homelander talk a teen into killing herself.

And no doubt there’s plenty more to come in the gratuitously violent series as Butcher, Hughie and co. look for a way to defeat Homelander.

The Boys is set in New York, but apart from the establishing shots, the series isn’t actually filmed in the US at all.

The Boys season 3

Where is The Boys filmed?

Season three of The Boys was filmed from February-August 2021 in Canada.

The series was shot at locations across Toronto, Ontario during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Obviously this caused some disruptions to the shoot, and a fair amount of annoyance for showrunner Eric Kripke.

He told Deadline: “In Canada, you’re not allowed to have more than 50 performers on your set at any given time. But we’re a show that often has crowd scenes of 500 or more.

“So visual effects have to step in, to tile all of our crowds. But when you have a visual effects shot it takes three times as long as a normal shot.”

The iconic Seven Tower - an evil and corrupt version of Marvel’s Stark tower - where the members of the elite superhero group meet is actually Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall.

While the real-world Roy Thomson Hall only has four floors above ground, the structure was digitally extended to make it many times taller - the Seven building has at least 99 floors in the comics.

The Boys season 3 sees Homelander continue on his path of destruction

Metro Toronto Convention Centre was transformed to represent the interior of Vought Studios, with set dressing including huge posters of Homelander and Starlight.

This is where scenes for the in-universe Superhero challenge show, American Hero, were filmed.

Other Toronto locations used to mimic New York locations, include Temperance Street in Downtown Toronto.

Again, posters were put up in shop windows along the street to add authenticity to the scenes - some posters advertised Deep’s memoir, while others promoted American Hero.

Yonge Street, which is 53 miles long, and Little Italy were also used for some major scenes in season three.

These scenes involved New York emergency vehicles including an ambulance and fire engine, as well as class yellow taxis.

Have other productions been filmed in Toronto?

Toronto has long been a popular location for film and TV shoots, and is often used as a stand-in for major US cities such as New York and Chicago.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Umbrella Academy, and The Handmaid’s Tale are all ongoing projects which have shot scenes in the city.

When is the next episode of The Boys out?

Episode five of the third season of The Boys, which is titled The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies, will come to Amazon Prime on 17 June.