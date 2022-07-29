Jason Momoa revealed on Instagram that newlywed Ben Affleck will be making a return as Batman in 2023.

Ben Affleck as the Batman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Affleck will be returning to the role of Batman for the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The actor, 49, from California, previously played the comic book character in the Dark Knight Trilogy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Momoa appeared to confirm Ben’s return to the film franchise with a snap taken together on Thursday.

Referencing their iconic superhero egos, Bruce Wayne and Arthur Curry, Jason wrote: “REUNITED bruce and arthur.”

He added: “love u and miss u Ben”

Ben’s initials were also spotted on a trailer door that Jason Momoa was seen hanging outside of while fans were touring Warner Bros. Studios.

Jason laughed as fans approached him, saying: “Well it’s not a f******secret anymore is it?”“Sorry children.”

The news has been very well received by fans with multiple responses to his post expressing their excitement to see Ben Affleck perform as Batman again.

One said: “The best batman out there but yall are not ready for this conversation”

Another commented: “he’s actually back that’s so f****** cool oh my god”

However, some have voiced concerns about Ben Affleck’s return to the character on Twitter, mentioning that the actor previously said he felt like he was “done” with the character.

“I thought he was done?” commented on twitter

Another saying “He’s back?”

It comes after Ben played Batman in 2017’s Justice League, which he described as a “nadir experience”.

Speaking to EW, Ben said: “Not blaming anybody there’s a lot of things that happened. But really what it was is that I wasn’t happy.”

“I didn’t like being there”

He confirmed that The Flash (2023) will be his final time that he plays the role of Batman.

Ben Affleck is 49 years old and lives in California

Before acting, Ben got many jobs such as construction and even a croissant shop

His first film was Dark Side of the Street at 7 years old

He is married to Jennifer Lopez

His net worth is $150 million dollars (£123 million)

His Career: Ben Affleck is an American actor, screenwriter, producer and director.

He started his career when he was age seven, appearing in his first film ‘Dark Side of the Street’

He continued to search for multiple roles in small movies and TV while he was still a young child.

After high school, Ben decided to move to Vermont to study Spanish at college. His decision was heavily influenced by a girl he liked, who attended school nearby.

After finding out that she was romantically involved with someone else, Ben dropped out of college and attended a different university.

He later decided that attending school would not benefit his future and wanted to pursue his dream career, acting.

Ben worked multiple jobs with his longtime friend Matt Damon to fund a pitch to a producer that they had been working on since college.

Good Will Hunting (1997) starring such famous actors like Robin Williams, featured the duo and their script.

The movie was a huge success among critics and fans, making Ben Affleck into a hollywood sensation and starting his Hollywood career.

He would start appearing in huge blockbuster giants such as Armageddon (1998), Pearl Harbor (2001) and The Dark Knight (2008).

His money: Ben has been earning large paychecks since early in his career.

He earned $300,000 (around £247k) for his Good Will Hunting screenplay

Reindeer Games earned him a whopping $6 million (around £5 million)

His later roles like Daredevil and Gigli earned him $11.5 million (around £10 million) and $12.5 million (around 10.5 million).

His Net Worth: His net worth is valued at $150 (around £123 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth

His Connections: Ben and Matt Damon have known each other from a very young age and knew that one day they would want to be actors together.

The two would share a bank account together where they pull all of their earnings to fund transportation or auditions.

They formed two production companies, Pearl Street Films and then later LivePlanet. It would go on to inspire young people with an interest in directing and writing their first feature film.

The two are still great friends to this day.

He has a close relationship with director Kevin Smith, who regularly writes roles for Ben within the films he directs.

His Relationships: Ben had a three year relationship with Gwyneth Palrow in 1997, and another with Jennifer Lopez for two years in 2002.

Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner who he met on set on 2001’s Pearl Harbor. They had three children during the relationship. The pair announced that they would be splitting in 2015, a day after their 10th wedding anniversary and finalised their divorced in 2018.

Ben had an on-off relationship with Lindsay Shookus from 2017 to 2019, another with Shauna Sexton in 2018 for a short period and Ana de Armas from 2020 to 2021.

In July 2021, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she and Ben had rekindled their relationship.