Just days after his wedding to Jennifer Lopez, pictures have emerged of the Hollywood star snoozing in a chair with his mouth open wide – but still clutching onto his mobile

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently tied the knot in Las Vegas (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A photo of Ben Affleck kicking back during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez has gone viral.

The Gone Girl actor was spotted taking a nap during a cruise on the Seine River in Paris, as the couple celebrate their new chapter together.

The newly-wed couple jetted off to the French capital over the weekend and were seen hand in hand near the Champs-Élysées as they headed to dinner at Le Matignon restaurant.

They were joined on their Parisian honeymoon by Ben’s two children, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as Jennifer’s 14-year-old Emme.

What have fans said about the photo?

One fan posted a picture of Affleck sleeping alongside the caption “The Napman”.

Another fan said: “Ben Affleck really endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible.”

Another person said: “This is the most Bruce Wayne thing that Ben Affleck has ever done.”

Someone else commented: “When you don’t have to worry about being Batman anymore.”

His relationship: The Hollywood couple tied the knot at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on 16 July, after Affleck popped the question back in April.

Lopez confirmed her marriage to Affleck in a post on her fan website, On The JLo .

Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

“Love is patient”, Lopez added, “twenty years patient”.

The post was signed off: “With love, Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of “Daredevil” at the Village Theatre on February 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On Sunday (17 July), Clark County Court records in the US state of Nevada showed Lopez and Affleck had secured a marriage licence the day prior, which revealed she was planning to take the name, Jennifer Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2001 on the set of their film Gigli and began dating in 2002.

They were set to walk down the aisle in 2003, but they postponed the wedding prior to the ceremony before ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

Lopez and Affleck were first reported to be back together in April 2021, with Lopez later confirming it with a post on Instagram for her 52nd birthday of her and Affleck sharing a kiss on a private yacht.

His career: The actor is known for his roles in blockbuster films including ‘Armageddon ,’ ‘Argo’ and ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.’

His big break came when he starred in Good Will Hunting alongside childhood friend Matt Damon.

The film was released in 1997 and was a success, with both Affleck and Damon receiving Golden Globe and Academy Awards for best original screenplay.

The Oscar win landed the actor several roles in films, and he later starred in Armageddon (1998), Shakespeare in Love and Dogma, as well as Forces of Nature.

His money: According to Celebrity Networth, Affleck has at least $150 Million to his name.

One of his biggest paychecks came in 2003 for the movie Paycheck, which made him $15 million.

However, it is reported that his appearance in the 2014 Dawn of Justice film earned him $35 million.