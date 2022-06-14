Jennifer Lopez opens up about her performance alongside Shakira at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in a new Netflix documentary

Halftime, a new Netflix documentary covering Jennifer Lopez’s performance alongside Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on 8 June.

It was the first Super Bowl to have two headline acts, and the dynamic frustrated Lopez and her team.

The pair were given less than 14 minutes for their set on 2 February 2020, during which time they somehow made it through 20 songs.

Halftime is available to watch on Netflix now

The pair split their time, with Shakira performing first, and rattling through She Wolf, Empire, Hips Don’t Lie, a cover of Led Zeppelin‘s Kashmir and Cardi B‘s I Like It.

Lopez then took over and got through Jenny From the Block, Get Right, Una Noche Más, On the Floor, and performed a mix of Let’s Get Loud and Born in the USA with her daughter.

The intense performance is just one of many episodes in Lopez’s career which she revisits in the documentary.

What did Jennifer Lopez say about the 2020 Super Bowl?

Footage from the documentary taken leading up to Lopez’s performance shows that the star was clearly frustrated with how the event had been organised.

The multi-award winning singer said “This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl.”

She added: “If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve f**king done.”

Lopez’s manager, Benny Medina, said: “It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform at Super Bowl LIV

Lopez also had her daughter and backing singers perform part of Let’s Get Loud in ‘cages’ on the stage, as a statement on immigration issues in the US.

Some NFL higher ups didn’t want the event to be politicised (presumably they remembered Beyoncé and Bruno Mars’ performance at Super Bowl 50) and asked for the cages to be pulled, but Lopez refused.

In the documentary, she said: “I’m facing the biggest crossroads of my life, to be able to perform on the world’s biggest stage, but to take out the cages and sacrifice what I believe in would be like never being there at all."

What is Halftime about?

The feature-length documentary explores Jennifer Lopez’s life in the spotlight, and the pressure from the media and the public which she faces in her career.

A scene in the trailer shows a reporter asking Lopez, “how do you feel about your butt?” - revealing the casual misogyny she has faced as a public figure.

The documentary also features Lopez’s fiancé, Ben Affleck, who discusses her reaction to media scrutiny.

The film is a reflection on the first half of Lopez’s life and looks towards what the next decades will bring.

It also investigates the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, and the controversy of having two latina women having to share their performance.

Other issues covered in the documentary include how Lopez felt pressure to leave showbusiness after being criticised for her curvaceous figure.

When is Halftime on Netflix?