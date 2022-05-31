Your guide to all the new drama, comedy, documentaries and more coming to Netflix UK in June 2022

Once again, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s June releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this June, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Top Picks

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 | June 22

At its best, this anarchic and offbeat comic book drama is a welcome antidote to the more formulaic Marvel fare that’s come to dominate the genre. The new series sees the Umbrella Academy come face to face with the Sparrow Academy – their alternate timeline replacements – which promises to throw big personalities into even bigger clashes.

Borgen: Power & Glory | June 2

The much-loved Danish political drama returns after almost a decade away, revisiting Birgitte Nyborg in a new position as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Man vs Bee | June 24

Rowan Atkinson returns for more slapstick capers. Every time he speaks in the trailer it’s slightly disorienting – nothing wrong with his voice in a drama, but for this sort of thing I only want him to express himself in surprised mumbles – but Man vs Bee looks set to be an enjoyable equivalent to more Mr Bean.

Drama

Surviving Summer | June 3

A rebellious American teen finds family, friendship and the perfect wave after landing in a small Australian surfing town in this tween drama series.

You Don’t Know Me | June 17

Follows the defendant in a court case offering his own closing statement – he narrates, frames, and ultimately anchors the crime drama that unfolds over the next four episodes, justifying difficult choices that became harder ones as any good options quickly evaporated. One of the best BBC dramas of 2021.

The Umbrella Academy | June 22

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all – but things aren’t how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy: with unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe, the Umbrellas must convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong.

Comedy

God’s Favourite Idiot | June 15

Mid-level Tech support employee Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) finds love with co-worker Amily Luck (Melissa McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual | June 21

Standup special from one of the rising stars of US comedy.

Man vs Bee | June 24

Lovable-but-bumbling dad Trevor (Rowan Atkinson) lands a new job as a housesitter in a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars and an adorable dog called Cupcake. When a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry just lead to increasingly disastrous consequences?

The Upshaws Season 2 | June 29

Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps star in this multi-cam sitcom.

Documentaries

Mr Good: Cop or Crook? | June 2

Mr Good: Cop or Crook? traces the incredible criminal case against the most famous Norwegian cop Eirik Jensen. The true-crime series asks the question that’s been gripping the nation since his arrest in 2013: Is Eirik Jensen the best policeman in Norwegian history or is he in fact the biggest drug trafficker Scandinavia has ever seen?

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey | June 8

Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs. From forced underage marriage and pregnancy to a complete unraveling into an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs’ rule, the story uncovers extraordinary bravery battling tyrannical control in modern America.

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime | June 14

A documentary charting the career of Jennifer Lopez, with a particular focus on her iconic performance at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show.

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet | June 15

A six-part documentary anthology about people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception. The series explores consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference.

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta | June 16

Follows Japanese actor Toma Ikuta’s challenge to new kabuki and his 20-years of friendship with kabuki star Matsuya Onoe.

The Martha Mitchell Effect | June 17

Watergate documentary about Martha Mitchell, wife of Nixon’s attorney general and an outspoken critic of the president in the early days of the scandal. Mitchell was recently played by Julia Roberts in the drama Gaslit.

Civil: Ben Crump | June 19

An intimate vérité look following the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump as he challenges America to come to terms with what it owes his clients—including the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The Future Of | June 21

What if we could look into the future to see how every aspect of our daily lives – from raising pets and house plants to what we eat and how we date – will be impacted by technology? The Future Of will reveal surprising and personal predictions about the rest of our lives, and the lives of generations to come.

Reality & Light Entertainment

Floor is Lava | June 3

Floor is Lava is back with bigger obstacles, higher stakes, and even hotter lava. New this season - a huge and very slippery volcano that takes the competition to the next level.

Rhythm + Flow France | June 9

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Snowflake Mountain | June 22

A bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner, but until then there’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi.

Internationals

Borgen - Power & Glory | June 2

Birgitte Nyborg is the newly appointed minister for foreign affairs when a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland. It begins an international struggle for power in the Arctic, and that forces Nyborg to repeatedly accept that, when it comes to the international superpowers, Denmark is a minor player – and a somewhat unruly one at that...

As the Crow Flies | June 3

Asli tries to fly like the crow, instead of relying on the merit of hard work to be able to climb the stairs. Can Asli win or lose with the methods of the new world? Will she reach the summit and be the most reputable person on the table?

The Wrath of God | June 15

While obsessively fighting to save her sister Valentina, Luciana will find herself in a crossroads between reason and death.

Love & Anarchy Season 2 | June 16

Newly divorced Sofie is trying to create a life for herself and Max, but personal and professional crises make it difficult to make sense of love, life, and self.

Spriggan | June 18

An ancient alien civilization’s relics on Earth hold dangerous powers. The ARCAM corporation’s Spriggan agents must keep them out of the wrong hands.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area | June 24

A Korean spinoff/remake of the popular Spanish series Money Heist.

Netflix Original Movies

Chris Hemsworth plays Abnesti in Netflix's new hit Spiderhead, which sees two inmates form a connection as they battle with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs.

Interceptor | June 3

One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of. With Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey.

Hustle | June 8

New Adam Sandler movie. After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Trees of Peace | June 10

Based on a true story. Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda.

Spiderhead | June 17

Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett star.

The Man from Toronto | June 24

A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto—run into each other at a holiday rental. Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and Kaley Cuoco star.

Old Favourites

Escobar: Paradise Lost (2014) | June 1

Benicio Del Toro plays notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar in this crime biopic.

Run Fatboy Run (2007) | June 1

Simon Pegg tries to win back fiancé Thandiwe Newton by running a marathon in this David Schwimmer-directed romcom.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) | June 13

Edward Norton writes, directs, and stars in this stylish noir about a detective with Tourette’s uncovering a web of corruption in New York City. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, and Willem Dafoe also star. (I really like this film, would recommend.)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) | June 16