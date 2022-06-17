A new Korean remake of Money Heist is arriving on Netflix on Friday 24 June

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, a new version of popular Spanish crime drama Money Heist, is coming to Netflix on Friday 24 June.

The new Korean series is a remake of the Spanish version of Money Heist, which viewers will already be familiar with.

Here’s everything you need to know about Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

What is Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area about?

Set in a future where North and South Korea have unified – the eponymous Joint Economic Area – a group of thieves plot a heist on the JEA central bank. Though ostensibly meant to bring prosperity to all, the JEA has only benefitted an already superrich elite, and it’s this that prompts a daring attempt to steal ₩4 trillion (or around £2.5 billion).

The official Netflix synopsis explains that “thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea, trapping hostages inside; the police must stop the thieves as well as the shadowy mastermind behind the heist.”

Who stars in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area?

(L to R) Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Lee Won-jong as Moscow and Kim Ji-hun as Denver (Credit: Jung Jaegu/Netflix)

Yoo Ji-tae is playing the Professor, a new version of a character from the Spanish Money Heist. As an actor, he’s probably best known for appearing in the films Oldboy and Woman is the Future of Man, while as a writer/director he’s probably best known for his debut feature Mai Ratima.

Park Hae-soo plays Berlin, one of the most popular characters in the original money Heist. Park has previously starred in Squid Game and Prison Playbook, as well as the films By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture and Time to Hunt.

They’re joined by Park Myung-hoon (Parasite) as Cho Young-min, director of the Mint Bureau, and Lee Joo-bin (Doctor Lawyer) as Yoon Mi-seon, a chief accountant. Both are taken hostage by the thieves.

The rest of the cast includes Jeon Jong-seo (Burning), Lee Won-jong (Pink), and Kim Ji-hoon (The Golden Age of Daughters in Law) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area?

Kim Hong-sun (L.U.C.A, Voice) is lead director, and Ryu Yong-jae (Psychopath Diary) is the primary script writer for the series.

Alex Pina, creator of the original Spanish Money Heist, is an executive producer on this new iteration of the series.

Is there a trailer for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

When is Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area being released?

All 12 episodes of Money Heist: Korea will be available to watch as a boxset on Netflix from Friday June 24.

How many episodes of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will there be?

There’s set to be 12 episodes in this first series of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, which will be around an hour in length each.

Is it a remake of Money Heist?

Despite some initial confusion when the series was first announced, it’s since become clear that yes, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is a remake/adaptation rather than a sequel or spinoff.

Why should I watch Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area?