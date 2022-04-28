The new Channel comedy drama written by Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani skewers gender politics in the wake of the Me Too movement

An unlikely couple - a successful film producer and a liberal writer/director - are brought together in an effort to save a failing movie.

As the pair work together they grow closer, but their romance is blighted by uncertainty of what is appropriate in the modern workplace now that the lines have been redrawn.

The series poses the question: is it possible to build and sustain a successful Hollywood career without compromising your principles?

Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani star in Chivalry

Who is in the Chivalry cast?

Steve Coogan as Cameron

Steve Coogan plays ladies man Cameron

Cameron is a successful film producer and ladies man who’s latest production, A Little Death, is in trouble.

The film’s French director is misogynistic and unsupportive of the Me Too movement, and Cameron tried to find a way to make the film a success whilst keeping the creepy director at arm’s length.

Coogan is a prolific comic actor and is well known for playing Alan Partridge, an out-of-touch right-wing broadcaster, in I’m Alan Partridge, Knowing Me Knowing You, This Time, and a string of other projects.

Coogan’s other work includes playing the awful billionaire fashion mogul Sir Richard McCreadie, in Greed and a fictionalised version of himself in The Trip.

Sarah Solemani as Bobby

Sarah Solemani as Bobby

Bobby is brought in to fix A Little Death because the studio thinks the movie is sexist.

She is tasked with reshooting certain scenes but during her work she becomes aware of the pervading culture of toxicity in the industry.

Solemani starred as Miss Gulliver alongside Jack Whitehall in school based comedy series Bad Education and has also appeared as DCI Christine Lickberg in No Offence.

Wanda Sykes as Jean

Wanda Sykes as Jean

Jean is an executive responsible for A Little Death, and although she knows the film is terrible, she needs to get it made to save her job.

She hopes that by putting a woman in charge of the production all of the film’s problems will be swept under the rug.

Sykes other credits include playing Harriet Tubman in the animated black history series Alabama Jackson, and Shuli Kucerac in comedy series The Other Two.

Adjani Salmo as Aston

Aston became a stay-at-home dad after his wife, Bobby, moved to LA for her job and he gave up his job in the tech industry.

He is adapting to no longer being the breadwinner of the relationship and comes across as needy because of this.

Salmo previously appeared as Nick in the 2022 New Year’s Day Doctor Who special, and played Kwabena in Dreaming Whilst Black.

Lolly Adefope as Ama

Ama is an ambitious assistant producer who has just started working for Cameron and is quietly confident in her own abilities.

Adefope is a comedian who has worked with Coogan before, playing Ruth Duggan on This Time.

She also appeared on season 4 of panel show Taskmaster, coming in fifth place.

When is Chivalry on TV?

Episode 3 of Chivalry will air at 10pm on Channel 4 on 28 April.