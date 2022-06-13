Real-life couple Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone star in this comedy about a relationship interrupted by God

God’s Favorite Idiot, a new comedy about an office worker charged with becoming a heavenly messenger, is coming to Netflix on June 15.

The series stars Melissa McCarthy as Amily and Ben Falcone as Clark, two co-workers whose burgeoning relationship is complicated by Ben’s new divine task.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about God’s Favorite Idiot.

What is God’s Favorite Idiot about?

Mid-level Tech support employee Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) finds love with co-worker Amily Luck (Melissa McCarthy) at exactly the same time he’s struck by lightning and becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire, and an impending apocalypse.

Who stars in God’s Favorite Idiot?

Ben Falcone as Clark Thompson and Melissa McCarthy as Amily Luck in God’s Favourite Idiot (Credit: Vince Valiutti/Netflix)

Ben Falcone stars as Clark, the tech-support worker who becomes God’s messenger. Falcone has previously starred in What to Expect When You’re Expecting and Enough Said, and directed, co-wrote, and produced The Boss, Life of the Party, Superintelligence, and Thunder Force. Falcone married Melissa McCarthy in 2005.

Melissa McCarthy stars as Amily, Clark’s girlfriend. In television, McCarthy is best known for the series Gilmore Girls and Mike & Molly, while in film she’s well known for comedies like Bridesmaids and St. Vincent. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which is a favourite film of mine.

Leslie Bibb stars as Satan, who you’re probably conceptually familiar with already. Bibb has appeared in films like Movie 43, Tag, and Iron Man 2, while on television she’s appeared in Entourage and Jupiter’s Legacy. She can next be seen in Mrs. American Pie.

The rest of the cast includes Kevin Dunn (Veep) as Clark’s father Gene, Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls) as Chamuel, and Usman Ally (Veep, A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Mohsin Raza amongst others.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is, and you can watch it right here.

Who writes and directs God’s Favorite Idiot?

Michael McDonald, who previously directed a number of episodes of Scrubs and Cougar Town, is directing the first episode of God’s Favourite Idiot.

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy are executing producing the series.

When and how can I watch God’s Favorite Idiot?

The first eight episodes of God’s Favourite Idiot will be available to stream on Netflix immediately from Wednesday 15 June.

How many episodes is God’s Favorite Idiot?

God’s Favorite Idiot was given a 16-episode order for its first season. These episodes, however, are being released in two batches. The first eight will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 15 June, with the second eight being filmed separately from the first at a later date.

You might reasonably ask why that doesn’t count as a two-season order – with the first eight counting as Season 1, and the second eight counting as Season 2 – and the answer, presumably, is that this means Netflix can pay McCarthy and Falcone less. (There’s no Season 3 raise if they’ve only done one season so far, that kind of thing.)

It’s also likely, albeit to a lesser degree, part of Netflix’s gradual move to try and spread its content out more – getting more buzzy launch dates and keeping customers longer.

Why should I watch God’s Favorite Idiot?