The Top Gun sequel premieres next week and the soundtrack is playing a major role in the movie

Thirty-six years on from the original Tom Cruise movie, the sequel Top Gun Maverick comes to cinemas next week.

The original movie’s soundtrack reached iconic status with Berlin’s track Take My Breath Away winning the 1987 Academy Award for Best Original Song, and the new release is set to play another major role.

Lady Gaga released Top Gun: Maverick’s theme song ‘Hold My Hand’ earlier this month, while composing the rest of the movie’s soundtrack with Hans Zimmer.

Other songs include OneRepublic’s new release for the movie ‘I Ain’t Worried’ and familiar songs from the previous film such as Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins and Jerry Lee Lewis’ Great Balls of Fire.

Here is all you need to know about the movie and the soundtrack:

What is Top Gun: Maverick about?

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the action film sees Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Cruise) as one of the Navy’s top aviators and test pilots after more than 30 years in the service.

When training graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront ghosts of his past and his deepest fears for a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice.

The movie sees the return of Val Kilmer as ‘Iceman’, and stars Jennifer Connolly and Miles Teller in addition to Cruise.

What has been said about the soundtrack?

Speaking about the soundtrack, which will be released simultaneously with the movie on 27 May, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is excited for the new sound.

“This album continues the musical legacy that the original Top Gun ignited back in 1986,” he said..

“We are so thrilled to have Lady Gaga and OneRepublic lend their artistry towards putting a modern spin on the already iconic and beloved soundtrack.”

What songs are in the 2022 movie?

Main titles - You’ve Been Called Back to Top Gun

Danger Zone, performed by Kenny Loggins

Darkstar

Great Balls of Fire, performed by cast member Miles Teller

You’re Where You Belong/Give ‘Em Hell

I Ain’t Worried, performed by OneRepublic

Dagger One is Hit/Time to Let Go

Tally Two/ What’s The Plan / F-14

The Man, the Legend / Touchdown

Penny Returns - Interlude

Hold My Hand, performed by Lady Gaga

Top Gun Anthem

The entire movie’s soundtrack, composed by Hans Zimmer, Harold Faltermeyer, Lorne Balfe and Lady Gaga, is available to pre-order now.

What songs were in the original 1986 movie?