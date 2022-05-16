Tom Cruise is back in the pilot’s seat as Maverick in this sequel to the 1986 fighter jet classic

Tom Cruise is finally donning his flight suit once again after two years of delays when Top Gun: Maverick hits cinemas later this month.

And now, a new, “final” trailer has been released by Paramount Picture.

The sequel to the 1986 action original, will see Cruise, 59, back in the pilot’s seat as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What happens in Top Gun: Maverick?

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators,” says Paramount’s official synopsis of the film, “Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

“When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: ‘Rooster’, the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose’.

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Who stars in it?

As mentioned above, Tom Cruise is back in the pilot’s seat as “Maverick”, while Val Kilmer reprises his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Alongside them are some new faces, including Miles Teller (Whiplash, Fantastic Four) as “Rooster”, a pilot trainee and the son of Maverick's late best friend "Goose”.

Jennifer Connelly (Requiem for a Dream, Hulk) plays Penny Benjamin, Maverick's new love interest, while Jon Hamm (Mad Men) is Vice Admiral Cyclone.

Then there is Glen Powell (Hidden Figures, Everybody Wants Some!) as pilot trainee “Hangman”, Lewis Pullman (Catch-22) as Bob, Ed Harris (Apollo 13, The Truman Show) as Rear Admiral, and Monica Barbaro as Natasha "Phoenix" Trace.

When can I watch it?

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on 27 May 2022.

The film met with setbacks and delays to its scheduled release even before the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It was originally scheduled to be released in July 2019, but was delayed by nearly a year to June of 2020. Then coronavirus hit, and Top Gun: Maverick was pushed back to December 23 2020.

That release date became July 2021, then November, but eventually the film settled on its current release date of 27 May.

When will it be released on streaming?

Paramount has announced that Top Gun: Maverick will be streamed on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical release - that means it will be available online from 11 July 2022.

Paramount+ is not yet available in the UK, however.

But is expected to arrive soon; a specific date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s been said previously that the new streaming service will arrive in early 2022.

Given that a new Star Trek show, and a key part of the international Paramount+ launch, is going to release in May 2022, it’s likely that Paramount+ will have arrived in the UK before then. Although this is far from confirmed.

Paramount+ will launch on Sky platforms in the UK, and Sky Cinema subscribers will get the bonus of Paramount+ included at no additional cost.

It will also be available through the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android, and across supported connected TV devices and platforms.

Pricing will be announced at a later date.

