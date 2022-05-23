Thirty-six years on from the original Top Gun movie, people still feel the need for speed as the sequel premieres

Tom Cruise graced the screens as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell more than 30 years ago in the 1986 action movie Top Gun.

The original movie, released on 16 May 1986, captured people’s hearts from the award-winning soundtrack and daredevil stunts, to the memorable quotes from Cruise, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis and Anthony Edwards, among others.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, set to be released, is Kilmer returning as Iceman, and newcomers Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm.

Tom Cruise as Pete Maverick Mitchell in Top Gun 1986 (Pic: Corbis/Getty)

Here are 30 famous quotes from 1986 Top Gun to get you up to speed ahead of the sequel: