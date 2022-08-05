Marc Warren returns as Piet van der Valk in the new series of ITV’s Amsterdam-set crime drama

Van der Valk, the Amsterdam-set crime drama starring Marc Warren, is returning for a second series on ITV on Sunday 7 August.

The series, made up of three two-hour episodes, is loosely inspired by a 1970s crime drama of the same name.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of Van der Valk.

What is Van der Valk Series 2 about?

Van der Valk series 2 is about the continuing investigations conducted by the Dutch detective.

The first episode is a grand-scale serial killer story, with Van der Valk and the team trying to solve cryptic clues left by a murderer.

The second episode is about corruption in the diamond industry, focused on an Amsterdam-based family diamond company, and the third episode is about the intersection between sex trafficking and the classical music scene in Amsterdam.

Who stars in Van der Valk Series 2?

Marc Warren plays Piet Van der Valk, the lead detective. Warren is a prolific actor, probably still best known for roles in shows like Hustle and Mad Dogs, but you might also recognise him from appearances in the best episode of Doctor Who, Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, Netflix drama Stay Close, and as Kalinda’s husband on The Good Wife.

Maimie McCoy plays Lucienne, Van der Valk’s closest ally. McCoy has appeared in the Morse spinoff Endeavour, the recent remake of All Creatures Great and Small, and the Martin Freeman vehicle A Confession. In her personal life, she runs a cake business called Mary’s Tea Parties, which seemed like a fun fact to include.

They’re joined by Luke Allen Gale (Dominion, Monroe) as Brad de Vries, Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Jericho) as Job Cloovers, Darrell D’Silva (Alan Moore’s Show Pieces) as pathologist Hendrik Davie, and Emma Fielding (Unforgotten) as Julia Dahlman.

Who writes and directs Van der Valk series 2?

Chris Murray (The Bill, Heartbeat) writes each episode of Van der Valk, co-writing the third episode with Maria Ward.

You can read our interview with Chris Murray about the new series of Van der Valk right here.

The first episode of Van der Valk series 2 was directed by Jean van de Velde (The Silent Army), the second by André van Duren (The Gang of Oss), and the third by Joram Lürsen (The Resistance Banker).

Is there a trailer for Van der Valk series 2?

We'll be sure to update this piece with one as soon as it becomes available, though – and, in the meantime, you can watch this trailer for Series 1 to get a bit of a sense of the general vibe of Van der Valk.

When and how can I watch Van der Valk series 2?

Van der Valk begins on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 7 August. It’s in the two-hour crime drama slot, the same one recently occupied by McDonald & Dodds and Murder in Provence.

You can also watch the series on ITV Hub and Britbox.

Where can I watch the 1970s Van der Valk with Barry Foster?

The Van der Valk Mysteries, a previous adaptation of the Van der Valk novels, is not currently available to stream online in the UK. In the US, they’re available through PBS Masterpiece Theatre.

How many episodes are in Van der Valk series 2?

There are three episodes in the new series of Van der Valk, each two hours long (or 90 minutes, without breaks for adverts).

Is there going to be a Van der Valk series 3?

Yes, there is! A third series has been confirmed and is in production currently – check back in a few weeks to see the second half of our interview with Chris Murray with some early teases as to what fans can expect from Series 3.

Why should I watch Van der Valk series 2?