The three-part series will air on ITV One and is based on the popular novels by ML Longworth

Britbox’s latest crime drama Murder in Provence will be dropping on ITV this Sunday (July 17).

The three-part series, which has previously launched on Britbox, will air weekly episodes on ITV One.

The stellar cast includes Roger Allam (Endeavour), Nancy Carroll (The Crown) and Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) amongst others.

Based on the popular novels by ML Longworth the series is set in the sunny south of France.

Here’s everything you need to know about Murder in Provence.

When is Murder in Provence released on ITV?

Murder in Provence is dropping on ITV One on Sunday 17 July at 8pm.

Roger Allam as Antoine Verlaque and Nancy Carroll as Marine Bonnet in Murder in Provence (Pic: ITV)

The crime drama already began streaming on Britbox on 1 March, 2022.

The series is made up of three episodes, which are 90 minutes long.

What is the plot?

Murder in Provence is adapted from the novel series by M.L. Longworth.

It follows Antoine Verlaque (Roger Allam), an Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and his romantic partner Marine Bonnet (Nancy Carroll) as they try to solve the mysterious murders that take place in their idylic home.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Britbox released a trailer for Murder in Provence in February.

It reveals snippets from the series and focuses on the relationship between Antoine and Marine and the mysterious murders that occur.

Who is in the cast?

The Murder in Provence cast includes Roger Allam (Endeavour), Nancy Carroll (The Crown) and Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) amongst others.

Allam leads, playing the role of Investigating Judge, Antoine Verlaque, based in Aix-en-Provence.

His on-screen romantic partmer criminal psychology professor Marine Bonnet is played by Nancy Carroll.

His trusty confidant, Deputy Police Commissioner Hélène is played by Keala Settle.

An ITV teaser for episode one says: “Antoine and Marine put their weekend getaway plans on hold when there’s a murder at the local university.

“The team question professors and students to distinguish professional jealousies from motives to kill, but the further they delve the more crimes they uncover.”

Here is a full llist of the Murder in Provence cast:

Antoine Verlaque: Roger Allam

Marine Bonnet: Nancy Carroll

Hélène Paulik: Keala Settle

Florence Bonnet: Patricia Hodge

Georges Moutte: Jeremy Clyde

Claude Ossarte: Scott Chambers

Bernard Rodier: Paul Bazely

Yann Falquero: Benedict Clarke

Thierry Marchive: Shadrach Agozino

Garrigues Druon: Yasmin Taheri

Annie Leonetti: Jasmine Hyde

Audrey Zacharie: Leila Mimmack

Christophe Lemoine: Richard Sargent

Guiseppe Rocchia: Ben Jones

Sylvie: Kirsty Bushell

François Roussel: Geff Francis

Claire Rocchia: Louise Delamere

Luc Martinez: Oliver Alvin-Wilson

Patrick: Liran Nathan

Clémence Elliot: Rachel Mariam

Lionel Monetti: Asheq Akhtar

Where can I watch Murder in Provence?

Murder in Provence launched on BritBox on 1 March 2022, with the full series avaialble to stream there, for anyone who cannot wait to watch the series on ITV.

Britbox is a British streaming service that offers a variety of British shows on its platform.

To sign up it costs £5.99 a month but it offers a free seven-day trial.