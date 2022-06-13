Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia return for four new feature length mysteries in ITV detective drama McDonald & Dodds

McDonald & Dodds, the odd-couple detective drama, is returning to ITV for four new feature length episodes.

Season 3, which sees new characters played by Claire Skinner and Paul McGann join regulars Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia, will begin on ITV on Sunday 19 June.

Here’s everything you need to know about McDonald & Dodds season 3.

What is McDonald & Dodds about?

McDonald & Dodds is an odd couple detective series about two mismatched investigators trying to solve crimes together.

Advance synopses reveal that this series of McDonald & Dodds delves into the world of linguistic anthropology, Formula 1 racing, lifestyle influencers, and psychic mediums.

Who stars in McDonald & Dodds?

Jason Watkins as DS Dodds, holding a box of chips, and Tala Gouveia as DCI McDonald, both staring intently at the camera (Credit: ITV)

Tala Gouveia plays McDonald, the senior investigator. Outside of McDonald & Dodds, Gouveia has appeared in Cold Feet and the film Before We Grow Old. She’s also appeared in a number of animated series like Go Jetters and Scream Street.

Jason Watkins plays Dodds, her junior partner. Watkins is a prolific actor, and you might recognise him from appearances in The Crown, Des, Around the World in 80 Days, Doctor Who, Trollied, A Very English Scandal, The Trick, Line of Duty, and no doubt many more things I’m forgetting. Very reliably good actor, I think, always nice to see him in stuff.

Claire Skinner joins the cast this year as their new boss, Chief Superintendent Ormond. Skinner is probably best known for playing mum Sue in Outnumbered, but you might also recognise her as Madge Arwell from Doctor Who and the Dentist in Ted Lasso.

Guest stars this year include Alan Davies (Jonathan Creek), Paul McGann (Doctor Who), Siân Phillips (I, Claudius), Sarah Parish (Broadchurch), and Max Bennet (Poldark) amongst others.

Is there a trailer for McDonald & Dodds season 3?

Not yet! But rest assured that we’ll update this post with a trailer as soon as ITV deigns to share one.

When and how can I watch McDonald & Dodds season 3?

McDonald & Dodds begins on ITV at 8pm on Sunday 19 June. New episodes will be released weekly each Sunday.

You can also watch McDonald & Dodds on Britbox and ITV player.

How many episodes is McDonald & Dodds season 3?

There are four episodes in the new series of McDonald & Dodds, each around ninety minutes in length.

The third episode of Season 3 – titled ‘The War of Rose’, guest starring Sarah Parish, about the dark side of lifestyle influencers – was originally scheduled for the previous season of McDonald & Dodds. It was held back to avoid a clash with the Line of Duty finale, and is now airing as part of the new season.

Why should I watch McDonald & Dodds season 3?