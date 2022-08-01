The latest season of the popular Australian animated series is set to be shown in two parts

It’s been a long two years, but the third season of Australian children’s TV show Bluey is finally coming to the UK.

The popular animated series follows the adventures of Blue Heeler puppy Bluey and her sister Bingo.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since launching in 2018, the show has become a hit with both children and parents alike, even becoming popular in celebrity circles, with Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes reportedly being fans of the show.

The series has enjoyed critical success winning an Emmy in 2020 and four Kidscreen Awards in 2021.

The third season, is set to be shown in two parts, with the first one dropping very soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bluey season 3.

The Australian animated series Bluey is popular with both adults and children (Pic: Getty Images)

When is Bluey season 3 released in the UK?

Season 3 of Bluey will be released in the UK in two parts.

The first part will air on Wednesday 10 August and will include 25 seven minute episodes.

The second part will air later in 2022, but the date has not been confirmed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

How to watch Bluey season 3 in the UK

Bluey season 3 will be available to watch in the UK on Disney+.

Previous seasons of the show are now available to watch on Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video.

CBeebies has not yet confirmed if they will be showing season 3.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer available to watch for the upcoming season.

It was shared by OfficialBlueyTV on Twitter on 13 July.

It features a 40-second video which includes clips of Bluey and Bingo’s upcoming adventures.

You can watch it below.

Who stars in Bluey?

Fans of the show will be happy to know that the voices of their favourite characters will be returning.

Australian actor and musician Dave McCormack will once again be playing the voice of Bluey’s dad Bandit, whilst Melanie Zanetti is back as Bluey’s mother Chilli.

Speaking about season 3, McCormack said: “Playing the role of Dad has been a blast. It’s like someone has documented my life and animated it. Then they’ve given me a script and that script is pretty much exactly my life. It’s intense.”

The voices behind the younger characters Bluey and Bingo cannot be revealed.

However, other cast additions include: Myf Warhurst as Aunt Trixie, Megan Washington as teacher Calypso, Layne Beachley as a surfer, and Dan Brumm as Uncle Stripe.

What will happen in the new series?

The third season will pick up right where the other two left off.

It will feature a range of home-based stories that reflect the humorous and sometimes poignant detail of everyday family life.

Episodes will include themes such as making dad a birthday breakfast, keeping promises, and getting your own bedroom. Season three will also feature games including musical statues and pass the parcel.

Executive producers and co-founders of Ludo Studio, Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson said: “We’ve been creating Bluey together for over five years at Ludo and every day is a privilege to turn up and create the show with each artist at the studio.

“We love this crew, we love this cast and we’re so proud and happy that their work is being welcomed and loved by homes around the world.”

Is Bluey a boy or a girl?

Both Bluey and Bingo are girls.