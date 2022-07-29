Paw Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue is coming to Liverpool

Paw Patrol is coming to stadiums across the UK this summer.

The popular TV show has been adapted for the stage and it is sure to be a huge hit with fans.

It is billed as a “show for kids of all ages”.

Here is all you need to know:

When is Paw Patrol Live! in Liverpool?

The Race to the Rescue will arrive in Liverpool on Sunday (31 July).

What venue is it at?

The live show will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Sunday.

What time are the showings and how long do they last?

There will be three Paw Patrol Live! events at M&S Bank Arena on Sunday.

The first takes place at 10.30am, followed by showings at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Race to the Rescue is a 75-minute production include a 15-minute intermission.

What to expect from the show?

Paw Patrol Live’s website says: “PAW Patrol Live! provides a unique entertainment opportunity for you and your child. As a child’s first theatrical performance, it marks the beginning of a lifelong journey of enjoying and learning through live performance.”

Here are a few things to remember as you plan your visit.

Most children are familiar with entertainment that happens on television and computer monitors. Explain that this will be different, because there will be a story happening live in front of them. The story doesn’t stop if you leave the room, but there will be a break in the middle.

Have fun! Sing along, dance, clap, and join in the audience participation elements. But, be safe as well as considerate to those around you. Please don’t allow your child to stand on chairs or put your child on your shoulders.

Parents are also warned: “Please also note that during the show there are flashing lights and spotlights, and there may be confetti at the end.”

Can you get tickets for Liverpool?

Ticketmaster is showing tickets are “currently unavailable” for the 10.30am showing.

PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue tours to Sheffield's Utilita Arena on August 12 and to Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on August 17, 2022.

What ages is it appropriate for?

The specific appropriate age range for children is 1 to 6 but, as a live stage experience, PAW Patrol Live! is shared and enjoyed by the entire family.

How early should you arrive?

Doors open one hour prior to showtime.

How to get to the M&S Bank Arena?

You can get to the stadium by bus - by getting off at Liverpool ONE retail development or Queen Square bus station.

The M&S Bank Arena is a short taxi or bus ride away from Liverpool Lime Street rail station.

If you are arriving by car follow the white on brown tourist route signs for the Waterfront, visible on all major routes into the city.

The postcode for the venue is L3 4BX.

There are 1450 parking spaces available in the on-site Kings Dock Car Park.

What are the UK tour dates?

3 August - Edinburgh Playhouse - three showings

5 August - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - three showings

7 August - Bonus Arena, Hull - three showings

10 August - First Direct Arena, Leeds - three showings

12 August - Steel Hall Utilita Arena, Sheffield - three showings

15 August - O2 Apollo Manchester - three showings

17 August - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - three showings

23 August - Utilita Arena Birmingham - three showings

25 August - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - three showings

30 August - Bournemouth International Centre - three showings

1 September - The Brighton Centre - three showings

3 September - OVO Arena Wembley - three showings