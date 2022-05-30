The royal limited edition toys of Kevin, Katie and the Queen herself will go on sale this month

Aldi has bought back its much-loved Kevin the Carrot toy to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with limited edition versions of the cuddly vegetable.

There is a patriotic version of Kevin, as well as one waving the flag and one sporting the Union Jack.

The supermarket is also launching a whole host of celebratory friends, including the Queen herself, Prince Charles and her adored corgis.

The new plush toys are now available to buy in store and online. Individual toys, such as the Queen and Prince Charles, have sold out, but there are bundles still available.

What characters are the new toys?

A regal Kevin will be available for a limited period to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

There is a Flag Waving Kevin available to purchase as well as Union Jack Kevin - who sports a stylish, patriotic suit.

His street-party ready wife Katie matches Kevin and sports an on-trend Union Jack dress, whilst the classic Queen’s Guard is the crowning jewel.

Kevin is also joined by a series of royally appointed friends, including The Queen herself.

A plush toy of the Queen is dressed in an iconic regal purple skirt suit and her signature coiffured hair is topped with a jewelled crown.

She is accompanied by Prince Charles who dons his traditional medal adorned scarlet tunic.

Her Majesty’s adored Corgis are also rendered in a choice of brown or grey.

Currently the individual toys have sold out but there are still bundles avaliable.

How much do the new toys cost?

The limited-edition toys cost only £3.99 each

They are offered in two bundle choices for £15.95 each, meaning shoppers can get their hands on their favourite ones without breaking the bank.

Queen Soft Toy Bundle

The ‘Queen Bundle’ features Her Majesty herself, Prince Charles, and the cute corgis. Buy here, £15.95 - it is an online exclusive.

The ‘Union Jack Jubilee Set’ features Kevin and Katie the Union Jack Carrots, a Palace Guard, and a carrot in a Union Jack hat. Buy here, £15.95 - again, an online exclusive.

Prices for each of the Jubilee soft toy items are listed below.

The Queen - £3.99

Prince Charles - £3.99

Brown Corgi - £3.99

Grey Corgi - £3.99

Kevin - £3.99

Katie - £3.99

Flag Waving Kevin - £3.99

Queen’s Guard - £3.99

Jubilee Soft Toy Bundle 1 - £15.95

Jubilee Soft Toy Bundle 2 - £15.95

What is Kevin the Carrot?

Kevin the Carrot is a firm favourite of Aldi shoppers and was launched six years ago in the supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Over 1.3 million Kevins sold in a one-week period last Christmas, and some Kevins can fetch up to £1,000 on eBay.