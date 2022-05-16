The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday takes place from 2 - 5 June 2022

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations take place from 2 June- 5 June 2022, giving people a long weekend to partake in the festivities anywhere in the UK.

From Scotland to Southampton, here is a list of Jubilee events worth checking out across the UK.

Sandringham Estate, Norfolk

Sandringham Estate

Sandringham House, based in Norfolk, is the country home of the Queen.

To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the estate will hold an exhibition inside the Ballroom in the House showing the ways the royal family have spent time there over the last decade.

The exhibition called Her Majesty The Queen At Sandringham: An Exemplary Reign And A Unique Country House will reveal images and objects relating to her love of horses and audiovisual footage of the very first Christmas Day speech by the monarch in 1957.

On the Jubilee weekend, there will be several events to celebrate the occasion, including the official lighting of a beacon at 9.45 pm on 2 June, and an all-day Platinum Party at the Palace from 10am. These events are free and tickets can be obtained through Sandringham Estate .

Where to stay: The Knights Hill Hotel & Spa is less than five miles from the estate offering a family-friendly stay, with options for a full-service spa. Stay from £140 per person. Book via Expedia .

Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire

Balmoral Castle

At the Queen’s Scottish sanctuary, Balmoral Castle, there is a range of activities throughout the weekend. On 3 June there is a birds of prey display on the grounds and on 4 June there will be 70 Pembroke Welsh Corgis and Cardigan Welsh Corgis on the lawn in front of the castle.

Balmoral has a special feature in an exhibition called Life At Balmoral, looking into different aspects of the estate, from what the Queen wears in Balmoral, to the toy cars her children used to play with. Tickets can be purchased from £15 from Balmoral Castle .

Where to stay: The Hilton Grand Vacations Club Craigendarroch Suites Scotland is a Victorian country house with family friendly amenities, free parking and a heated pool. Less than seven miles from Balmoral, this would be the perfect stay over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. From £162 per person for three nights. Book a room through their website .

Burnby Hall Gardens, Yorkshire

Burnby Hall Gardens, The Balk, Pocklington, York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Although not a royal residence, this picturesque museum is home to the UK’s national collection of hardy water lilies, the largest in a natural setting in Europe.

The museum, based in York, will be holding a Jubilee Teddy Bear’s Picnic on 3 June from 11am to 3.30 pm. This family-oriented day trip is the perfect way to spend the Platinum Jubilee in a quirky way on a stunning site.

Tickets can be purchased at Burnby Hall Gardens .

Windsor, Berkshire

Windsor Castle in Windsor Great Park

Windsor is the Queen’s current residence and will hold festivities during the whole weekend. These include the lighting of the Windsor Platinum Jubilee beacon and fireworks on the Long Walk on 2 June and a concert at St George’s Chapel on 3 June.

During the day on 4 June there will be a Jubilee Picnic in The Park on the Long Walk which will have a display of cars from the years of the Queen’s reign, and 5 June will see a ‘big lunch’. Tickets can be booked from Windsor Platinum Jubilee .

Where to stay: Exceptionally close to Windsor Castle, Goswell House is the perfect place to stay if you want to be in the heart of the Jubilee. The property is also close to Legoland, making it a great place to stay for family activities. Prices start from £495 for two people over three nights. Book via Booking.com .

Mayflower Park, Southampton

Mayflower Park alongside the RMS Queen Mary 2

Southampton’s celebrations commence on 5 June with The Big Platinum Festival in Mayflower Park.

The festival will feature food stalls, cooking demos, funfairs and more. Elsewhere in the city, landmarks will be illuminated in red, white, and blue and a free treasure hunt will take place. Festival tickets are £10 through The Big Platinum Festival .