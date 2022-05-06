The weather could heat up for the four-day weekend - but we may also get some rain

The Met Office predicts that the weather could heat up for the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend - but we may also get some rain.

Hopes of good bank holiday weather could once again be dashed, according to an early Met office forecast for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, but there is still a possibility that we could get a heatwave .

This year, the late May bank holiday , which usually takes place on the last weekend in May, has been moved to sit alongside the additional bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign.

This means that we can look forward to a four-day weekend from 2 to 5 June.. But, can we expect nice weather then too?

Here’s what the Met Office has said about the chances of us enjoying some bank holiday sun.

What is the Met Office weather forecast for the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

A long range forecast is only available up until, and including, Friday 3 June at the moment.

The Met Office predicts that in the week leading up to the bank holiday we can expect more unsettled conditions bringing spells of rain or showers for most.

Drier spells are also likely, particularly in the south, which is typical for late spring.

Temperatures could, however, be above average - especially in the south where it may be very warm.

Further north, a return to nearer normal temperatures for the time of year is possible later as we go into the long weekend.

We will keep this article updated as more information becomes available.

What does the long term forecast look like?

We may not have a specific forecast for the full Platinum Jubilee weekend yet, but the Met Office has published a three-month outlook for May to July 2022.

The three-month outlook hints that there could be some hope for good weather during the bank holiday weekend, and also the weeks that follow.

The average temperature for this three-month period is around 12C, according to Met Office data taken between 1991 and 2020.

There is a 40% chance that the months of May, June and July will be hotter than average, which is two times higher than the usual chance of hotter weather at this time of year.

It’s more likely, however, that temperatures will be average for the time of year. The Met Office has predicted that there’s a 50% chance we will experience average temperatures.

There’s also a slight reduction in the chance of the period being wet, but only by 0.8%. It’s more likely - 65% to be precise - that the season will have an average amount of rainfall.

According to Met Office data, the average amount of rainfall that falls during this three-month period is around 300mm.

Could we get a heatwave over the Jubilee weekend?

There is a chance that we could get a heatwave at least once during May, June or July 2022.

But, don’t pack away your wellies just yet as there could also be heavy rainfall, and even thunder.

A Met Office spokesman said: “There is an increase in the likelihood of warmer-than-average conditions.

“Whilst this doesn’t necessarily mean heatwaves will occur, it does increase the likelihood of heatwaves compared to normal, particularly in June and July.