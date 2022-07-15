The Gray Man features a star-studded cast with a lineup including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thorton

Netflix’s newest spy thriller, The Gray Man is set to be the biggest hit of the summer.

With a reported budget of $200 million, it is based on the 2009 book from the same name by Mark Greaney.

The star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Drive) as lead character CIA operative Court Gentry.

It also reunites Avengers producers Anthony and Joe Russo with Chris Evans (Captain America) who plays the role of Lloyd Hansen.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Gray Man and when it’s set to release in the UK.

When will The Gray Man be released?

The Gray Man will be offering viewers two ways to get in on the action.

The cast of The Gray Man at the Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in July 2022 (Pic: Getty Images for Netflix)

The movie will be released in select cinemas across the UK on 15 July.

A week later it will launch on streaming platform Netflix on 22 July, for those who want to enjoy it in the comfort of their own home.

What is The Gray Man about?

The Gray Man is a thriller based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

Netflix has shared their synopsis for the film:

“The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

Speaking about his role to the Hollywood Reporter at the premiere, Gosling said he had “always wanted to make an action movie.”

Adding that he had “finally got to do it.”

Gosling also commented on his upcoming role as Ken in the Barbie movie, saying: “I can’t wait for people to see the film, we’ve had so much fun and I can’t wait for everyone to have fun with us.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the first trailer for The Gray Man was released in May on The Gray Man’s official account on Twitter.

You can watch it below.

Who stars in The Gray Man?

The Gray Man features a star-studded cast with actors including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thorton in the lineup.

(L-R) Anthony Russo, Dhanush, RegÃ©-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Alfre Woodard, and Joe Russo (Pic: Getty Images for Netflix)

Speaking to Netflix about the casting, producer Anthony Russo said: “Casting is critical in any project.”

He added: “We wanted it grounded in psychological realism. As heightened as the characters are, you want actors that are going to bring some truthfulness to it.

“We couldn’t be more fortunate to work with the cast that we got on this one, and it’s important because it’s a dense world filled with a lot of unique characters. We needed a cast at this level to pull off the vision for the world we were creating.”

Here is the cast lineup for Netflix’s The Gray Man: