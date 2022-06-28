Margot Robbie plays the role of Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming film directed by Greta Gerwig

The internet is going wild after images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rolling skating as Barbie and Ken have been released.

The pair have underwent a neon transformation for Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie.

The upcoming movie, which is a joint project between Warner Bros and Mattel, features an A-List cast including Margot Robbie (Wolf of Wall Street), America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) and Will Ferrell (Anchorman).

The images of the pair, rollerskating in a matching yellow and pink neon ensemble were shared on Twitter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Barbie movie and when you can catch it in the cinema.

When will the Barbie movie be released?

Warner Bros’ have announced the live-action Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie as the world’s most famous doll, will be released in cinemas 21 July 2023.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig, the movie is a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

Who are the Barbie movie cast members?

Barbie features a star-studded cast, with Australian actress Margot Robbie leading the reins as the famous fashionista, with none other than Ryan Gosling taking on the role of her love interest Ken.

Pictures of the two rollerskating together near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles caused a frenzy on Twitter.

The pair are sporting neon pink lyrca, complete with matching yellow knee pads.

Inspiration for the outfit was taken directly from Barbie herself, with the costumes almost being identical.

One fan on Twitter tweeted that they were: “Officially starting my Best Costume Design Oscar campaign.”

Other cast members include Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Hari Nef.

Whilst not all roles have been confirmed, there are reportedly multiple versions of Ken in the film with Simu Liu portraying one alongside Gosling.

What has the reaction been to Barbie Movie?

The Barbie Movie has been trending across Twitter, with some of the film’s actors taking to the social network to announce their excitement about its release.

Canadian Actor, Simu Liu who is known for his role in Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, shared Margot Robbie’s first look, tweeting: “COME ON BARBIE LET’S GO PARTY!”

Fans responded with excitement about the pair’s latest look, with one tweeting: “I’m obsessed.”

What can we expect from the Barbie movie?

In April Warner Bros shared a first look image of the Barbie movie, with Robbie posing in a pink convertible, sporting a blue top and polka dot headband.

The film has been directed by acclaimed director Greta Gerwig, who has co-written the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

Gerwig has been nominated for the Oscars twice for her best director and best original screenplay for Lady Bird in 2017 and best adapted screenplay for Little Women in 2019.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2021, Robbie commented on her upcoming role and the film’s director, saying that Barbie “comes with a lot of baggage” and “a lot of nostalgic connections”.

“But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t’.”

Will there be anymore Mattel movies planned?

The idea for a live action film of the world’s most famous doll is catching on, with many more Mattel movies in the lineup.

Feature adaptations for some of our favourite childhood toys including: the magic 8 ball, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots feeding the drive for nostalgic films that remind us of our childhood.