The Disney+ original series is returning for a third season, but will see the exit of one of the main cast members

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a comedy series which follows a group of students from the school where the High School Musical films were shot.

The series is a spin-off of the popular Disney movies starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

In the film, basketball protege Troy Bolton and chemistry whizz Gabriella Montez take part in a school musical together and develop a strong romance.

In the first season, the school put on a stage production based on the High School Musical films, and in season two they took on Beauty and the Beast.

The series has maintained the cheesy TV movie style charm of the films and breathed fresh life into the franchise for a new audience.

What is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 about?

Season three takes place after the events of season two as the East High students are preparing for their summer holidays.

The students are spending two weeks at Camp Shallow Lake, a summer camp for theatre kids from East High.

But it won’t all be campfires, stargazing, and romance, as the campers will be tasked with putting on a high-stakes musical production of the Disney film Frozen.

At the same time, a camera crew will be at the camp to make a behind the scenes docuseries about the group.

Who is in the cast of High School Musical season 3?

Olivia Rodrigo will return as Nini, though season three will mark her final appearance in the show.

Rodrigo made a name for herself off the back of the series but was catapulted to fame as a singer, releasing the hit singles Drivers Licence, and good 4 u, as well as her debut album Sour.

Because of her new found fame, Rodrigo is moving on from the Disney show and will have a reduced presence in season three.

Other cast members include:

Joshua Bassett as Ricky

Matt Cornett as EJ

Julia Lester as Ashlyn

Frankie A. Rodriguez asCarlos

Sofia Wylie as Gina

Dara Renee as Kourtney

Larry Saperstein as Big Red

Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn

Joe Serafini as Seb

Ben Stillwell as Channing

Meg Donnelly as Val

Jason Earles as Dewey Wood

Saylor Bell as Maddox

Adrian Lylea as Jet

When is the release date of High School Musical season 3?

The first episode of season three will land on Disney Plus on Wednesday 27 July, with future episodes being released weekly.

There are eight episodes in season three, and the season finale will be released on 14 September.

Seasons one and two, the High School Musical film trilogy, and the spin-off Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure are also available to watch on Disney Plus now.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 4?

Yes, a fourth season of the show has already been confirmed by Disney.