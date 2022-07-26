Amazon Prime Video is adapting the comic by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang in an attempt to find their own Stranger Things

Paper Girls, a new adaptation of the comic by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 29 July.

The series, which stars Ali Wong and Sofia Rosinsky, is a little like a time travel version of Stranger Things.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about Paper Girls.

What is Paper Girls about?

Paper Girls is about a group of four newspaper delivery girls in the late 1980s who get caught up in time war. It’s a little like Stranger Things, but with more of a sci-fi twist than a horror bent.

The official synopsis explains that “transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves.”

“While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.”

Is Paper Girls based on a comic?

Yes, it is! Paper Girls is an adaptation of a series of comics of the same name, written by Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Y: The Last Man) and illustrated by Cliff Chiang.

The comic was first published in October 2015, and ran for 30 issues until concluding in July 2019. Co-creator Brian K Vaughn once described the comic series as “Stand By Me meets Terminator. It’s a story about nostalgia and childhood, but with an action-packed, sci-fi bent.”

Who stars in Paper Girls?

Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman, and Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, sat on the roadside (Credit: Anjali Pinto/Prime Video)

Riley Lai Nelet plays Erin Tieng, one of the four paper girls. Nelet has previously appeared in Netflix sci-fi Altered Carbon and HBO Max teen drama Genera+ion.

Comedian Ali Wong plays Adult Erin. Wong is best known for films like Always Be My Maybe and Birds of Prey, as well as for animated series Tuca and Bertie, Human Resources, and Big Mouth.

Sofia Rosinsky stars as Mac Coyle, another of the paper girls. Rosinsky is best known for the horror film The Other Side of the Door, and as producer of the short film Faery.

Camryn Jones, previously of the Netflix western Perpetual Grace LTD, plays Tiffany Quilkin, while Fina Strazza, who you may recognise from Law & Order, plays KJ Brandman.

They’re joined by Nate Corddry, who is currently appearing in For All Mankind as Larry Wilson.

Who writes and directs Paper Girls?

Stephany Folsom is acting as showrunner on this adaptation of Paper Girls. Folsom has previously written episodes of children’s animation Star Wars Resistance, as well as Pixar movie Toy Story 4.

She’s also written episodes of the upcoming Lord of the Rings television series The Rings of Power.

Is there a trailer for Paper Girls?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Paper Girls?

Paper Girls will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 29 July.

All 8 episodes will be available to watch at once as a boxset.

How many episodes is Paper Girls?

There are 8 episodes in this series of Paper Girls, ranging from a little over half an hour to an hour in runtime.

Is there going to be a Paper Girls series 2?

At the moment, there’s been no official word either way. It’s certainly possible – the first series won’t cover all the comic books, so there’s scope for further adaptation – though it’s not a guarantee.

Why should I watch Paper Girls?