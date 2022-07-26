The company said price hike is due to ‘increased inflation and operating costs’

Amazon is hiking the price of its Prime delivery and streaming service this year amid the cost of living crisis.

The technology giant said the rise in cost is due to “increased inflation and operating costs”, and marks the first increase since 2014.

Customers who subscribe to Prime can get free unlimited delivery, entertainment streaming and live sport through the service.

Amazon is hiking the price of its Prime delivery and streaming service for UK customers (Photo: Adobe)

How much is Amazon Prime increasing?

Amazon will increase the price of Prime from £7.99 each month to £8.99 from 15 September for all new UK customers, or on the date of the next renewal for existing customers.

Additionally, annual membership will go up from £79 per year to £95 in the UK.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment, and continues to improve each year.

“We have increased the number of products available with fast, unlimited Prime delivery, recently added ultra-fast fresh grocery delivery, and have significantly expanded our high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, games, and books.

“With increased inflation and operating costs in the UK continuing to rise, we will change the price of Prime.”

The price hike comes just months after Netflix increased the cost of its basic and standard subscription plans by £1 per month, while its premium plan was pushed £2 higher, only 18 months after a previous increase.

Amazon has pumped billions of pounds into its streaming content over the years and recently spent £750 million in rights and filming costs to The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power series, which is launching on its Prime video platform in September.

The company is also investing millions into sports rights, having earlier this month secured the rights to show some Champions League matches from 2024, adding to its rights for 20 Premier League games each season.

How do I cancel Amazon Prime?

Customers can cancel their Amazon Prime membership, or a free trial to ensure that it doesn’t convert to a full membership, at any time.

To do so, you need to:

Go to Your Amazon Prime Membership Select ‘Manage’ and then click ‘Update, Cancel and More’. From here simply follow the on-screen instructions

Paid members who have not placed an order using the benefits of Amazon Prime are eligible for a full refund, and paying members who have only used Amazon Prime delivery benefits may be eligible for a partial refund.