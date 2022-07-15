The online giant said the jobs will be spread across the UK and will include various roles

Amazon is creating more than 4,000 new permanent jobs across the UK, the company has confirmed.

The huge recruitment drive comes after the online giant created 40,000 new jobs in the past three years, and will take its permanent workforce to 75,000.

Amazon is creating more than 4,000 new permanent UK jobs this year (Photo: Getty Images)

What will the new jobs include?

The roles will be spread across the UK and include work at new fulfilment centres - where employees pack and ship customer orders - set to open in Wakefield and Knowsley.

Amazon said the jobs will include roles in corporate and technology functions in software development, product management and engineering, as well as in operations teams.

The company said it had invested £1 billion across the UK and was set to be one of the 10 largest private sector employers in the country.

John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager, said: “We’re continuing to invest in talent right across the UK, from apprentices in Swansea to data scientists in Edinburgh.

“People join us not just for the wide variety of roles, great pay and benefits, but for the career development opportunities we provide.

“Applicants recognise we are an employer that offers great development potential, and we are proud to have so many employees growing and taking the opportunity to learn new skills that will create paths to new jobs at Amazon and beyond.”

The recruitment drive follows a successful Prime Day for the company, after it announced the event had jumped 8.5% from last year to almost $12 billion (£10.1 billion).