Amazon Prime Day is now on, and for a few more hours you can grab some fabulous discounts on prominent tech brands like Apple, Fitbit, and JBL

Online retail superstore Amazon’s annual mega sales event is now on, with consumers clamouring to nab incredible deals.

There are thousands of items on sale now on sale until 11.59pm on 13 July - deals range from televisions to children’s toys and fashion.

Amazon has deals and discounts on a number of top brands such as Levi’s, Samsung, Fire TVs, LEGO and Fisher-Price, among others.

In the 2021 Prime Day event over 250 million items were bought worldwide, and there are expecations for that number to be surpassed this year. But customers need to be signed up to Amazon Prime to access any of the deals.

Membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

If you have not signed up for a membership, you can do so here, for £7.99 a month or £79 per year, and gain access to exclusive delivery and entertainment offers.

If you’ve never been a member, you may be eligible for a free trial.

It’s the ideal time to pick up electronics, as devices are marked down - keep your eyes peeled for discounts on 2021 models, which are often discounted for clearance but still work terrifically well.

Prime Day Deals available

What tech deals are available for Amazon Prime Day?

There are some big savings for tech in this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale. The biggest brands on offer are Apple, Fitbit, De’longhi and JBL, and you can find impressive deals from all four in the sale.

The biggest deal we found was for the Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch which is currently on sale for £74.99 down from £199.99 - an amazing reduction in price of 63%.

Another great deal is JBL Quantum One Over-Ear USB Wired Professional Gaming Headset which is on sale for £99.99 down from £299.99 - a 57% saving.

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Gold Aluminium Case 2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Gold Aluminium Case £217.00 There is a 19% saving on this Apple watch for Prime Day. Originally listed at £269.00 it is down to £217.00. The watch face comes with the Starlight Sport band which is a soft pink colour. The watch includes a heart rate monitor, a 40 millimetre screen and it allows you to take calls right from your wrist. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker £42.74 This fitness tracker from Fitbit is better than half price off for Prime Day. Originally listed at £89.99 it is now down to £42.74 - a reduction in price of 53%. It comes with a 1 year Fitbit Premium Trial. The tracker can last up to 10 days on one charge and has an array of features that help to keep you healthy. It has a 24/7 heart rate monitor which helps to track calorie burn, sleeping patterns and number of steps a day taken. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

De'Longhi Blade KG49 Coffee Grinder De'Longhi Blade KG49 Coffee Grinder £29.49 Making superior coffee at home does not have to be a lengthy process. This electric coffee grinder makes creating delicious coffee one step easier. It has the capacity to grind 90g of coffee beans and has a stainless steel grinding blade. It comes with a cleaning brush so that you can keep the device free of debris. On Prime Day this coffee grinder is on sale for £29.49 down from £39.99 - a 26% saving. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

JBL Tune 130NC TWS In-Ear Headphones JBL Tune 130NC TWS In-Ear Headphones £44.99 These in-ear headphones have a 40 hour battery life, which means they are perfect for those with busy lifestyles. They come with a charging case and several earbud options to fit your needs. The headphones have active noise cancelling technology which will keep the hustle and the bustle of the outside world at bay. There are four speakers on the headphones meaning they can be used to take phone calls or zooms if needed. They are on sale for £44.99 on Prime day - down from £79.99 - a 44% saving. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

De'Longhi Eletta Cappuccino, Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Machine De'Longhi Eletta Cappuccino, Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Machine £499.99 If you want to improve your at home coffee game then this machine has you covered. The large machine holds up to two litres of water and includes a milk frother. It is easy to personalise your coffee as the machine gives you options to make both strong and mild varieties. Don’t worry about the mess as it has an automatic cleaning system which not only rinses out the inside but also descales. There is a 29% saving on this machine on Prime Day - it is now on sale for £499.99. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

JBL Quantum ONE Over-Ear USB Wired Professional Gaming Headset JBL Quantum ONE Over-Ear USB Wired Professional Gaming Headset £99.99 Is there a gamer in your life that needs an upgrade? These headsets come with head tracking technology so the immersive experience is never broken. They are compatible with Playstation, Xbox and PC gaming stations. The headset has active noise cancellation so that gamers can block out the world around them whilst playing. They are on sale for £99.99 on Prime Day - down from £229.99 - a huge 57% saving. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Rose Gold (4th Generation) Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Rose Gold (4th Generation) £419.00 The 10.9 inch display comes with liquid retina and true tone colour. The tablet runs on a A 14 Bionic chip, giving the user a super fast and seamless experience. The back camera is 12MP and the front MP which is perfect for FaceTime and taking selfies. The air model is lightweight and easy to hold for long periods of time. It is on sale for £419.00 on Prime Day - down from £519.00 - a 19% saving. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now