Amazon Prime Day takes place from July 12 to 13, with some unmissable deals to be claimed for those after a new laptop at a discounted price

Amazon Prime Day has brought some great offers on a range of laptops including HP, Acer, Lenovo and Microsoft

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day has finally landed, with incredible deals on homeware, technology, lifestyle, fashion and beauty.

The annual event lasts two days and is a great opportunity for consumers to grab a bargain.

Those hunting for a new laptop, whether for work, streaming films and TV or gaming, are in luck as there are great offers on a range of laptops.

Here are some of the deals you can take advantage of.

Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get Prime Day deals?

Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, so you’ll need to sign up to take advantage of the huge discounts.

Monthly memberships cost £7.99 and give you full access to Prime Video, premium delivery, photo storage and music streaming.

Or you could opt for the annual option, which costs £79 and is said to be the best value as it is the equivalent of £6.58 a month.

If you are not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial, giving you 30 days of prime at no cost.

At the end of your free month, you can cancel your subscription.

If you’re a student, you can enjoy a six-month free trial of Amazon Prime. It then costs £39 per year or £3.99 per month.

How can I get the best deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon launches Lightning Deals during prime day that are only available for a few hours at a time.

Every half hour, Amazon will update the deals, so keep checking back to avoid missing a bargain.

You should also check whether a deal on Amazon is not cheaper elsewhere. Price comparison sites can help with this.

What laptops are available during Amazon Prime Day?

There are some huge savings on laptops in this year’s event across all the big names, including Acer, Asus, HP, Microsoft and Lenovo.

ASUS Vivobook L410MA Full HD 14 Inch Laptop is selling for £179.99, down from £299.99.

Another top deal is the HP Chromebook 14” Laptop PC 14a-nd0001sa, which has an impressive 40% off, selling for £149.99.

ASUS Vivobook L410MA Full HD 14 Inch Laptop ASUS Vivobook L410MA Full HD 14 Inch Laptop £179.99 This laptop currently has 40% off and is selling for £179.99, down from £299.99. It is lightweight and compact and has a stylish design with innovative features, including an ASUS NumberPad. It is the perfect option for daily computing and productivity and even comes with Microsoft Office 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and others. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 - 13 Inch 2-in-1 Tablet PC Microsoft Surface Pro 8 - 13 Inch 2-in-1 Tablet PC (Credit: Amazon) £683.05 This 2-in1 tablet and laptop from Microsoft can be picked up in the Prime Day event for £683.05, down from £1,099. The unique device combines a laptop with a tablet and has a 13” touchscreen and built-in kickstand. According to Microsoft, it is their most powerful Pro, with up to 27% faster CPU performance and 54% faster graphics performance. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Lenovo Flex 3 11.6 Inch Touchscreen Lenovo Flex 3 11.6 Inch Touchscreen (Credit: Amazon) £219.99 This 2-in-1 laptop and tablet is £219.99, down from £329.99. Not only does this laptop have a stylish design, but it is also extremely light and weighs just 1.13KG. It is a good option for those who are on the move throughout the day as it has up to 12.8 hours of battery life and rapid charging technology, meaning it will be fully ready for use in only 15 minutes. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED UX5401EA 2.8K Touchscreen OLED Laptop ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED UX5401EA 2.8K Touchscreen OLED Laptop (Credit: Amazon) £699.99 This laptop is ideal for those wanting a fast operating and powerful laptop for gaming or work purposes. It is on sale for £699.99, down from £999.99 - saving 30%. It is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and has an OLED NanoEdge touchscreen that is bright and clear and gives users the deepest blacks and the most vivid colours. It features a compact and lightweight design meaning it can be transported easily. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Acer Swift 1 SF114-33 14-inch Laptop Acer Swift 1 SF114-33 14-inch Laptop (Credit: Amazon) £279.99 This Acer laptop comes with a host of innovative features and is currently selling for £279.99, down from £399.99. One of the standout features is the embedded fingerprint reader that verifies the user’s identity without a password. It also has an excellent battery life of 15 hours, and the fast charging mode gives you up to 4 hours of battery with just 30 minutes of charging. It is an all-around well-performing laptop for all your needs. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now