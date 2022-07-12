This is what you can expect from one of the biggest shopping events of the year

For shoppers on the hunt for a bargain, Amazon Prime Day is one of the most eagerly anticipated days in the year.

The sales event gives people a chance to get some great products, from homeware , to technology , lifestyle , fashion and beauty .

But, just what is Prime Day, how long will it last, and exactly what deals will be available?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a sale that the online sales giant launches every year, offering big discounts and savings for shoppers across a variety of products.

The event lasts two days, and the deals on offer are available exclusively in the 48 hour period.

New deals are also launched throughout the 48 hour period, so if you want something in particular which hasn’t been discounted it’s worth keeping an eye on it to see if the price does drop later on.

How can I get the best deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

If you know what products you want to buy during Amazon Prime Day, we suggest bookmarking your desired items so that you can check them at regular intervals to see if they have gone on sale..

Amazon also launches Lightning Deals during prime day, which are deals that are only available for a few hours at a time. Several of these are launched throughout the 48 hour period and they tend to offer the best value for money.

To get the most for your money, you should make sure and check whether a deal that’s offered on Amazon Prime Day is actually the best price for the product.

You can use sites such as Price Spy which can show you the price history of any items sold on Amazon, so you can tell if the deal is a genuinely good one or not.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year, Amazon Prime Day takes place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July.

From 2015 to 2019, Prime Day has been celebrated consistently every July.

In 2020, however, it was postponed to October because of the pandemic. In 2021, it took place in June so it would not be overshadowed by the rescheduled Olympics.

How long will Amazon Prime Day last?

Amazon Prime Day is live now and will run until midnight on Wednesday 13 July.

What products will be on offer for Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon’s own products, like the Echo Dot and Amazon tablets , plus the Fire stick are likely to be heavily discounted during the event.

Historically, Apple products have usually been put on offer during the sale days as well, with the likes of iPods and AirPods discounted to cheaper prices, and we expect this year to be no different.

There’s also deals on a huge range of other big brand items, including Ring security products as well as laptops by ASUS, Acer, Huawei, Microsoft and more and televisions, soundbars and projectors by Samsung, Panasonic, Anker and more.

Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get Prime Day deals?

Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members, and so this is a good time for you to get a Free 30 day trial if you aren’t already a Prime member.

At the end of your free month, you can either cancel your subscription, or sign up for: