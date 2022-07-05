School supplies and gadgets are among the items set to have their prices slashed for a limited time

Amazon Prime Day is set to offer some of the biggest discounts this summer, with hundreds of products having their price slashed for a limited time.

From school supplies, clothes to tech gadgets a number of items have been discounted ahead of the highly anticipated event.

So when does Amazon Prime Day begin and what are the best early deals for kids?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Online shoppers who have an Amazon Prime account will be able to access exclusive deals on 12 and 13 July this year.

The reduced prices will apply to hundreds of items ranging from lifestyle, technology to homeware. Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 per month or £79 a year, with perks including unlimited premium delivery, video and music streaming as well as the annual Prime Day discounts.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

Shoppers who haven’t had an Amazon Prime account in the last 12 months may be entitled to a free trial of Amazon Prime.

You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership on Amazon.co.uk.

Why is Amazon Prime Day popular?

Same day delivery and a vast selection of products and brands has made Amazon one of the most popular online retailers.

Over 250 million items were bought by Prime members worldwide during the last Prime Day event, according to Amazon.

Highest selling products in the UK included the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser and Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whisky.

What is on offer in the sale?

This year’s Amazon Prime Day event will include deals on technology, clothes, homeware and lifestyle.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best early deals on items for children ahead of the sale.

Many parents are shopping with back to school in mind, so you’ll act fast if you want to get a deal.

