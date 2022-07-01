Here’s your guide to what’s on Amazon Prime and Starzplay in July 2022, and the shows that are leaving the platform

Several new TV shows are landing on Amazon Prime Video and Starzplay this month.

With the launch of Paramount+ in the UK last month, there is more competition than ever in the streaming world.

These are the highlights to look out for on Amazon Prime this month:

The Terminal List - 1 July

This adaptation of Jack Carr’s novel of the same name stars Chris Pratt as James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose platoon was caught in an ambush during a secret operation.

Reece returns home from his mission and starts to question what happened to his platoon, and discovers forces way beyond his pay grade are working to silence him.

As he falls further down the rabbit hole, his life, and the lives of those close to him come under threat.

The eight part series will be released on Amazon Prime in one go.

The Boys season 3 finale - 8 July

The final episodes of season three of The Boys will follow on from the fever dream that was Herogasm.

Episode eight is titled Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed, the final episode is called The Instant White-Hot Wild - no plot synopsis has been released for the season finale.

The finale is likely to feature a fiery showdown between Homelander and Billy Butcher and his entourage.

Episode eight of The Boys comes on on 1 July, and the season finale will land on the platform a week later.

Paper Girls- 29 July

Paper Girls follows four 12-year-old girls who encounter warring groups of time travellers whilst on their paper delivery route the morning after Halloween in 1988.

Their meeting sets off a chain of events that sees the girls embark on a journey through time, with the fate of the world on their shoulders.

The series, which is based on the comic book series by Brian K Vaughan looks a little like a Stranger Things rip-off, but could be a welcome new addition to the sci-fi mystery genre.

The eight part series will be released in one go.

Girl From Plainville - 10 July

This true crime series is inspired by the shocking texting-suicide case in which, Michelle Carter, who encouraged her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III to take his own life.

Carter texted Roy as he considered killing himself, convincing him to go through with it, and was eventually convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

The series explored the relationship between Carter and Roy, the events leading to Roy’s death, and Carter’s conviction.

The eight part series will be released in one go.

Queer as Folk- 1 July

The reboot of the reboot of Russell T. Davies’ milestone series will follow the lives of a group of gay friends as the LGBT+ community reels from a devastating homophobic attack.

The events of the series are inspired by the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando which claimed 49 lives.

Queer as Folk explores how a similar tragedy affected members of the gay community and how they rallied in the wake of the attack and rebuilt their lives.

The eight part series comes to Starzplay on 8 July.

What’s leaving Amazon Prime in July?

On 2 July the complete Mad Men box set seasons 1-7 will leave the platform.