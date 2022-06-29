Everyday essentials and clothing for special occasions are among the items that will have their prices slashed for a limited time

Savvy shoppers have already started taking to the High Street in search of summer deals, but Amazon’s annual Prime Day is arguably the most highly anticipated event of the sales season.

From everyday essentials including summer dresses and t-shirts to luxury apparel for special occasions, the online store will be slashing the prices of thousands of goods for a limited time.

So just what are the stylish women’s fashion pieces on offer, when will the sale end and do you have to be a Prime member to get the discounts?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

There are many sales taking place throughout summer, however Amazon Prime Day is perhaps one of the most popular for online shoppers. The annual event is taking place on 12 and 13 July this year, with both fashion and lifestyle products discounted.

Only members of Amazon Prime are entitled to the deals. The membership costs £7.99 per month or £79 a year, with shoppers receiving unlimited premium delivery and access to stream both music and films, in addition to discounts during the annual Prime Day event. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here.

You may be entitled to a free trial of Amazon Prime, if you haven’t been a member in the last 12 months.

Why is Amazon Prime Day popular?

The variety of products and access to same day delivery are among the reasons why Amazon has become a go-to for many online shoppers.

According to the online retailer, over 250 million items were purchased by Prime members worldwide during the last Prime Day event.

Among the most purchased goods in the UK, excluding Amazon devices, were Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser and Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey.

What is the Amazon Prime Day delivery and returns policy?

Delivery and returns vary depending on the seller, however the majority of sellers on Amazon.co.uk offer a return within 30 days of receipt of delivery.

Money is refunded within seven business days, however the timeframe may be longer in some circumstances.

Amazon has the same returns policy throughout the year, with items such as personal care, gift cards and downloadable software products among the items which can’t be returned.

What is on offer in the sale?

This summer’s Amazon Prime Day event includes offers on technology, homeware, lifestyle, fashion and beauty.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best early deals on women’s fashion ahead of the sale.

You’ll need to be quick to get your size as these products are likely to sell out due to the demand from shoppers.

Michael Kors Watch Michael Kors Watch (Amazon) £143.00 This elegant three-hand movement watch currently has 40% off. It's beautiful gold colour is timeless and easy to pair with any outfit, while its glitzy embellishment adds understated glamour.

Iris & Lilly Women's Shaping Swimsuit Iris & Lilly Women's Shaping Swimsuit (Amazon) £21.00 Whether you're jetting abroad or holidaying closer to home this summer, this flattering swimsuit is an essential item to pack in your suitcase. It is currently 16% off and has hundreds of positive reviews from shoppers.

Ray-Ban sunglasses Ray-Ban sunglasses (Amazon) £82.00 Ray-ban has a large selection of classic sunglasses that are currently discounted. The brand's Clubmaster design has up to 25% off at the moment depending on the colour you choose.

The Drop Midi Slip Dress The Drop Midi Slip Dress (Amazon) £35.00 Slip dresses can be paired with heels and a cropped blazer for special occasions or dressed down with white trainers and a crossbody bag for a casual day out. This midi dress, which is currently discounted, is available in a selection of colours including red, navy and tie-dye.

Find. Sandals Find. Sandals (Amazon) £39.00 Available in black, ivory and pale green, this low heeled sandal elevates any outfit to provide effortless glamour this summer. Many shoppers have penned glittering reviews claiming the sandal is "comfortable" and that they "look more expensive than they are".