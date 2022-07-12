Amazon Prime Day is here with heaps of discounts, including some great smart television deals from Panasonic, Philips and Samsung

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here and it’s the perfect time to bag yourself some great deals.

The event, which is running from July 12 until 11.59pm on July 13, is open exclusively to Amazon Prime members.

But it’s not too late if you haven’t already signed up.

If you have not signed up for a membership, you can do so here, for £7.99 a month or £79 per year, and exclusive delivery and entertainment offers.

Amazon offers a Prime 30-day free trial , if you want to get in on those deals but aren’t quite ready to commit to a full membership.

How to spot an Amazon Prime Day deal

If you know what products you want to buy during Amazon Prime Day, we suggest bookmarking your desired items so that you can check them at regular intervals to see if they have gone on sale.

New deals are also launched throughout the 48 hour period, so if you want something in particular which hasn’t been discounted it’s worth keeping an eye on it to see if the price does drop later on.

On site, Prime Day deals are coded in blue so you’ll be able to quickly spot these deals.

There are also be lightning deals for extra savings during the day.

How to spot a great TV on Amazon Prime

If you’re apprehensive about which smart TV is the best fit for you, we have a few recommendations.

In terms of clarity of picture and fuctions, all the big names are the largely same. We’d recommend looking at TVs from companies like Samsung, Sony and LG rather than a name no-one has ever heard before that you encounter in a supermarket aisle.

That said, TCL and Hisense should not be ignored. You may not have owned one before, but these are major TV manufacturers out to court new fans with relatively low prices and lots of features.

Smart services come as standard in all the best smart TVs too. They have baked-in Wi-Fi and support for essentials like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Deals now on

Panasonic, Samsung and Philips have a host of amazing television and sound bar deals, so if you’re looking for an upgrade now is ideal the perfect time.

Here are our favourite TV deals for Amazon Prime Day so far.

Panasonic 50 inch JX600BZ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV The Panasonic 50 inch JX600BZ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and is voice control compatible £309.00 Amazon 4.5/5 This Panasonic 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and is voice control compatible with Ok Google and Alexa. It’s a great model if you’re looking for brightness, screen contrast, and a crisp, clear picture. It was originally £479.99, saving you a handsome £180 on Prime Day. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Samsung 50 Inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV £589.00 Samsung 5/5 This 50 inch smart TV from Samsung has an impressive saving of 51%. Originally £1,199, this TV comes with built in Alexa to make finding something to watch easier than ever. Samsung are one of the industry leaders for smart TVs, and this model is thin, bold, and bright, offering terrific contrast and high peak brightness. That thin body means the sound isn’t as strong as other models (you’ll need a sound bar) but the frankly astonishing picture quality still makes it a fantastic purchase - especially at that cut price. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Philips 43PUS7506/12 43 Inch Smart TV £198.99 Amazon 4/5 This Philips Smart TV is discounted by £90 and is ideal for watching Netflix and YouTube. If you’re after a simple smart TV with a crisp, clear picture and great catch-up capability, this model is for you. For less than £200 you get a sharp image, and fabulous contrast. It’s not as robustly built as some of it’s more expensive counterparts, but that’s why the price point is so low. With Cinematic Dolby Vision and Atmos Sound - this is a great little budget buy. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

LG OLED48C16LA 48"" Oled 4K TV £769.00 Amazon The LG TV is perfect for watching films or those not to miss sports games with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It’sa slick and sleek smart TV system. It offers Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Freeview Play and more. With a saving of £100, if you’ve been eyeing up this TV, now is the time to buy it. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Panasonic 2020 50 inch HX580BZ 4K LED HDR Smart TV £349.00 Amazon 4.5/5 This Panasonic 2020 50 inch 4K LED HDR Smart TV comes with Dolby vision and Dolby Atmos. The price was originally £529, meaning there’s £180 knocked off for Amazon Prime Day. It’s isn’t the best looking TV in the world, but it favours function over looks, offering details images, natural colours and an impressive picture. A great budget option. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Samsung AU8000 55 Inch Smart TV £369.00 Amazon 4.5/5 Another half price bargain - there’s been £380 marked off this impressive Samsung Smart TV. A 2021 model, it’s reviewed as being a particularly impressive option for cinephiles, offering a crisp, clear, smooth picture and intuitive smart features. Sound quality is impressive, too. This 4K smart TV has Built in Alexa, Adaptive Sound and Samsung Q-Symphony Audio. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Philips 65 Inch Smart TV £949.05 Amazon 5/5 This Philips 65 Inch Smart TV is especially beloved by gamers, thanks to the OLED screen and high frame rate. It’s a natural pairing for those with a Playstation - although movies also look gorgeous on screen. With impressive savings of £850, this television comes with Google assistant and Alexa. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now