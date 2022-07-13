Amazon Prime Day is finally here with a huge list of unmissable deals, including popular Amazon Devices

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here and it is the perfect time to grab yourself some of the best deals.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is running from until 11.59pm 13 July, with discounts only available to Amazon Prime members.

If you’re not a member and want to take advantage of such unmissable offers, then you can sign-up for the Amazon Prime free trial - which will give you access to the service for 30 days.

If you would prefer the full-membership, you can join here - for £7.99 a month or £79 per year.

It is a great opportunity to grab yourself a deal on some of the top Amazon devices available, including smart speakers and Kindles.

What are Amazon Devices?

Amazon boasts a large variety of electronic devices that they have produced for their own brand.

The first device released was the Amazon Fire (formerly called the Kindle Fire), which was a small tablet computer e-reader that was marketed as a strong competitor to Apple’s iPad.

Since then a multitude of upgraded versions have been released, as well as an array of other devices, including smart speakers, TV sticks, video doorbells and kids Kindles.

Each device comes with features that allow Amazon to excel in the electronic field.

Whether you want to play music, control your smart home, get information through voice, watch endless entertainment, read from thousands of ebooks, or make use of smart home security - Amazon definitely has something to offer you.

Here are some of Amazon Prime Day 2022 best deals on Amazon Devices

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Compact Bluetooth Speaker Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Compact Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa £16.99 The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker - providing a richer and louder sound due to the fabric design and newly improved speaker. The device is always ready to help - you can ask Alexa to play music, read the news, check weather forecasts, answer questions and much more. Alexa allows you to use your voice to play songs on a variety of streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. You can even fill your whole house with music if you have different compatible echo devices in different rooms The potential for this device is endless and for just £16.99, it’s definitely a bargain. This Amazon Prime Day deal saves you almost 60% of the original price - which is £39.99. Buy now

Echo Dot (4th gen) Kids Echo Dot Kids (Panda) - Designed for children, with parental controls £24.99 This Echo Dot (4th Gen) is designed specifically for kids, with its fun panda and tiger designs and integrated parental controls. The device can help children to learn and grow, whether it’s to be inquisitive with Alexa or helping with homework. Amazon Kids+ also gives you access to thousands of hours of child-friendly Audible books, interactive games and educational skills. It’s perfect for inquisitive kids with wild imaginations. This device gives you so much and for such a great deal, saving you £35.00 - a massive 58% off. Buy now

Kindle Black (with ads) £34.99 This Kindle device now has a built-in adjustable front light, so readers can enjoy their books while indoors or outdoors at any time of the day. Its innovative glare-free touchscreen is just like printed paper, even while reading at the park on a bright, sunny day. The Kindle with ads option, is slightly different in that it displays sponsored screensavers on the lock screen, and while in sleep mode. Being an Amazon Prime member couldn’t get any better, firstly you can get this amazing 50% deal, and secondly due to your membership you have unlimited access to over a thousand titles. Buy now

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - includes TV controls Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) (Image: Amazon) £17.99 The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a clever media streaming device, which lets you stream video, play music and install apps on your television. Essentially the device has the ability to turn your normal TV into a smart TV. This Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s best selling streaming device, and is 50% more powerful than the version that came before it. You can use Alexa voice remote with TV controls to easily ask for and launch the HD content you want to watch. You can also search across multiple streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video - faster than ever before, as the services have their own specific buttons. This Amazon Prime Day deal gives you 55% off the original price - all these features for just £17.99. Buy now

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote - includes TV controls Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote - includes TV controls (Image: Amazon) £22.99 This version of the Fire TV Stick allows you to go even further as you can get the full cinematic experience in 4K Ultra HD. It allows you to find, launch, and control content across various streaming services and apps - and gives you endless entertainment. It also gives you the ability to build a smart home, as it connects with all Amazon Echo devices - so you can dim the lights, stream music and much more. Prime members get even more from the Fire TV Stick 4K, as popular channels such as STARZPLAY and Hayu are also available for you to enjoy. This Amazon Prime Day deal gives you 54% off the original price - all these amazing features for just £22.99. Buy now