Gary Lineker beats Zoe Ball and fellow ex-footballer Alan Shearer to top of BBC’s highest paid presenters list once again.

The BBC have recently released their annual report detailing how much they pay their presenters and Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker has once again topped the charts for a fifth year in a row.

Lineker is said to be earning around £1.35 from his gig as the football highlights show presenter, which is down from his previous earnings after he took a pay cut from £1.75m.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow ex-footballer and current pundit Alan Shearer is fourth on the list, reportedly taking home £415,000 from his role on Match of the Day amongst others.

Radio 2 breakfast how host Zoe Ball is the second on the list followed by Steve Wright, Shearer, Stephen Nolan, Huw Edwards, Fiona Bruce, Scott Mills, Vanessa Feltz and Greg James.

The reports last year saw four women on the list, however the 2021/22 findings see just three.

So, who is Gary Lineker and what is his net worth?

Gary Lineker, the footballer

Lineker has long been regarded as one of England’s greatest ever strikers and scored 48 goals in 80 appearances for his country, as well as hundreds for his varios clubs.

His career began with Leicester City in 1978, and he amassed 194 domestic league appearances for the Foxes as well as 95 goals.

During the 1983-84 season, Lineker ended has the division’s second-highest scorer with 22 goals despite Leicester failing to finish anywhere near the top of the league.

By next season, he was the division’s top goal scorer with 24 goals.

After seven years with his home club, Lineker moved on to Everton for one season, where he scored 30 goals before joining Barcelona in 1986.

Lineker for Spurs in 1991 FA Cup final

Once again, he was the First Division’s top goalscorer.

After a three year stint at Barcelona, he moved back to the UK to join Tottneham Hotspur where he scored 67 domestic league goals in 105 appearances.

Lineker’s career ended after a two year period at the Japanese club Nagoya Grampus, where he scored four goals in 18 appearances.

Linker is also famous for never receiving a yellow or red card during his 16-year career.

The now 61-year-old was awarded the FIFA Fair Play award in 1990 and was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame.

Gary Lineker, the Presenter

Lineker has had an extremely successful media career since moving away from football, which started on BBC Radio 5 Live as a football pundit.

He soon replaced Des Lynam as the BBC’s main football reporter, which included presenting Match of the Day and being a team captain on the game show They Think It’s All Over.

Lineker has also reported on golf and presented the Grand National.

He has been the BBC’s highest-paid employee consecutively for five years, receiving payments of between £1.75-76million from the years 2016-2021.

Who is Gary Lineker’s brother?

Lineker’s younger brother, Wayne, is best known for owning the famous Ibiza club O Beach Ibiza.

Wayne Lineker has also previously owned various other nightclubs and first started his career with his sports bars called Lineker’s Bar.

The two brothers have had a fractitious relationship over the years, according to Wayne, with the two parties often going for several years without speaking.

Wayne was reportedly the best man to his brother for Gary’s first marriage to Michelle Cockayne in 1986.

Gary Lineker has been married twice and the former Leicester icon has four sons with his first wife, Michelle.

What is Gary Lineker’s net worth?

It was estimated by Celebrity Net Worth in 2021 that Gary Lineker was worth around £26million.