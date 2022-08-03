Yellowstone, the Western starring Kevin Costner, is arriving in the UK for its fourth season on Paramount+ on Wednesday 17 August

Yellowstone, the popular Western family saga, is arriving in the UK for its fourth season on Paramount+ on Wednesday 17 August.

The series, which stars Kevin Costner as the owner of the largest ranch in America, is one of the most watched programmes on US television at present.

Here’s everything you need to know about Yellowstone season 4.

What is Yellowstone about?

Yellowstone is a generational saga about power struggles within a family – think Succession if it was a Western, if you like. It follows the Duttons, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the United States.

The official synopsis explains that, amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders: an expanding town, a Native American reservation, and a large US national park.

Who stars in Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone, stood in a field next to a fence, his hands in his pockets, wearing a cowboy hat (Credit: Paramount+)

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton, the family patriarch. Costner is best known for film roles like Dances with Wolves, Field of Dreams, and JFK. On television, meanwhile, Costner appeared in the historical miniseries Hatfields & McCoys in 2012, for which he won an Emmy award.

Luke Grimes plays Kayce Dutton, John’s youngest son and a former Navy SEAL. Grimes is best known for appearing in Taken 2, American Sniper, and the Fifty Shades of Grey films. He had a supporting role in True Blood series 6, leaving the series amidst unconfirmed reports that he refused to play a gay character.

Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton, John’s only daughter and a financier. Reilly has appeared in Poldark (1996), Sherlock Holmes (2009), as well as the crime dramas Above Suspicion, He Kills Coppers, and True Detective.

Wes Bentley plays Jamie Dutton, John’s oldest son and an aspiring politician. Bentley played Seneca Crane in The Hunger Games and Ricky Fitts in American Beauty, and on television starred in American Horror Story: Freak Show and American Horror Story: Roanoke.

They’re joined by Cole Hauser (Good Will Hunting), Kelsey Asbille (Pair of Kings), Danny Huston (Marie Antoinette), and Gil Birmingham (Twilight) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Yellowstone?

The series was co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario) and John Linson (Sons of Anarchy).

Sheridan – who had a supporting role in Sons of Anarchy when he was an actor, and has gone on to write and direct films like Wind River, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and Hell or High Water – typically writes every episode of Yellowstone, and directs many of them too. His other credits include Mayor of Kingstown and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Yellowstone season 4 in the UK?

Yellowstone season 4 is coming to Paramount+ in the UK on Wednesday 17 August. The first three episodes will be available at once, with the remaining episodes airing weekly thereafter.

Paramount+ is available free to Sky Cinema customers, or can be subscribed to as a normal streaming service.

In the US, Yellowstone season 4 aired between late 2021 and early 2022.

How many episodes is Yellowstone season 4?

There are ten episodes in Yellowstone season 4, each around an hour long.

Is there going to be a Yellowstone season 5?

Yes, there will! A fifth series of the popular drama is currently scheduled for release in the US on November 13 2022. At present, no UK release date has been set for Yellowstone season 5.

There are a number of Yellowstone spinoffs in development, albeit without release dates yet. 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is a biopic of the first Black ranger in America, 1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as an earlier generation of Duttons, and 6666 is a present-day spinoff set at the real life Four Sixes Ranch.

Where is Yellowstone set?

Yellowstone is set in Montana, near Yellowstone national park. The Dutton home is, in real life, the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby.

Some additional scenes are filmed in Utah.

Why should I watch Yellowstone?