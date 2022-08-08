The UK spin-off of American dating show Are You The One? is comes to Paramount Plus this month

Are You The One? UK follows Love Island as the latest reality TV dating show to come to our screens.

The show is a British version of US dating programme Are You The One? and will see 20 singles jet off to a Maltese villa with the aim of finding their perfect match.

Are You The One? UK cast

The UK version is hosted by radio and TV presenter Joelah Noble - she has presented the Premier League’s digital series Uncut and has a weekly show on Rinse FM.

But what is Are You The One? UK, who are the contestants, and how can you watch it? Here is everything you need to know:

What is Are You The One?

Are You The One? first aired on MTV in the US in 2014 - it followed 20 singles, 10 men and 10 women, as they spent several weeks thrown together, trying to decide who is their ideal partner.

Producers have already determined who each singleton’s soulmate is, as they have been selected based on a scientific analysis of their suitability for each other.

However, the contestants don’t know who their ‘Perfect Match’ is, and over their time in the villa the person they fall for may not be the person that has been picked out for them.

The show has been a massive hit in the US and now it has found a home in the UK too.

Kelly Bradshaw, senior VP for MTV Entertainment Brands International at Paramount, said: “MTV’s hit reality formats continue to travel and resonate with audiences around the world across platforms. I can’t wait to bring this one to audiences this summer — they’re going to love it.”

If all ten couples find their Perfect Match before their time on the show is over, they will each win a share of £200,000.

Each episode, the contestants will vote to send one couple to the Truth Booth, to find out if they are a perfect match.

And, because this is where we are with reality TV now, there’s also a Boom Boom Room, where contestants can get to know each other more intimately,

Who are the contestants?

The girls

Vic - A 21 year old property manager from London, Vic says she has never been rejected by a man that she has gone for.

Tasha - The 21 year old from Bristol works a model and influencer. She said that her experience in Miss England beauty pageants made her very competitive.

Robyn - The 25 year old property manager from Surrey says that she had dated plenty of toxic men in the past and subsequently finds it hard to trust partners.

Taofiqah - Aged 25 and from London, Taofiqah works as a marketing executive and believes that she may intimate men because of her successful career.

Therese - 23 year old healthcare worker Therese is from County Antrim, says that it is hard to date in a small town where everyone knows each other.

Libby - 24 year old professional horse rider Libby is Henley-on-Thames has featured as a stunt horse rider in major productions including Maleficent and The Crown.

Thea - The 22 year old from Kent is a dental nurse but works as a ring girl on weekends - she says the job has given her a love of attention.

Shae - 22 years old and from London, Shae is a marketing student. She says she is a daddy’s girl who is looking for a man who can live up to her father.

Sapphia - 28 year old recruitment coordinator from London, Sapphia says she is a drama queen but is perfectly happy to have a laugh at her own expense.

Olivia - The 23 year old club hostess from Gateshead has worked across the globe, from Dubai to Ibiza, but on all her travels she is yet to find a boyfriend.

TV and Radio personality Joelah Noble will host Are You The One? UK

The boys

Josh - 25 year old Josh is a singer songwriter from Monaco is an avid traveller and polyglot - he can speak five languages. Because he is always on the move he has struggled to maintain long-term relationships.

Jack - 26 year old sales and lettings agency owner from Cardiff, Jack is a workaholic who is looking for a woman who can draw his attention away from the office.

Juan - The 22 year old student from Newcastle has Colombian heritage which he says helps him stand out from the other men where he lives.

Theo - The 27 year old funeral director from London has had two serious relationships in the past but says that they both ended because they were at different stages in their lives.

Jordan - A 28 year old scaffolder from Brighton, Jordan works with his dad and brother and as such he says that he is very family orientated.

Jacob - 27 year old firefighter Jacob is from Cambridgeshire, and even when he’s not at the firehouse, he likes to keep in shape by playing ice hockey and skateboarding.

Charlie - 22 year old Charlie from Dorset is an online fitness coach. It is important to him than any girl he connects with is someone that his parents and sister would approve of.

Joshy - Birmingham born 24 year old Josh works as a barber and DJ and says that he loves the attention that his work in the music industry gets him.

Ismail - 28 year old Londoner Ismail is a barber shop owner and says that he finds joy in making others laugh but is actually an introvert himself and struggles to initiate conversations with women when he goes out.

Cacharel - The 20 year old from Acton in West London is currently studying in Nottingham, and works around his studies as a children’s instructor, model and dancer.

When is Are You The One? UK on TV?

Are You The One? UK will air in the UK on MTV at 10pm on Monday 8 August. Episodes will be released at the same time weekly.