Two teams of celebrities and sporting legends will go head to head in the Sport Relief All Star Games in Birmingham on the last day of the Commonwealth Games

Several celebrities will take part in the Sport Releif All Star Games in Birmingham to raise money for charity and vie to be crowned champion of the games.

The All Star Games are a special part of the Commonwealth Games which have been taking place in Birmingham since 28 July and will draw to a close on 8 August.

Mark Ormrod, Ovie Soko, Tom Rosenthal and Sian Welby during the Sport Relief All-Star Games: Birmingham 2022

What are the Sport Relief All Star Games?

The All Star Games is a one-off celebrity special edition of the Commonwealth Games which are taking place now in Birmingham.

Celebrities and sports stars will take part in competitions in athletics, table tennis, basketball, cycling, and gymnastics.

The games will raise money for Sport Relief, an offshoot of Comic Relief, a charity which supports vulnerable people facing hardship in the UK and in developing countries.

The games will be hosted at several sites across Birmingham including Alexander Stadium and the NEC.

Who are the hosts?

Highlights of the games will be presented by Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas.

Emma Willis is a presenter known for hosting Big Brother from 2013-2018, and is the current presenter of The Voice UK.

Jermaine Jenas is a football pundit and former professional football player who has played for Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and QPR.

Who are the contestants?

4 x 100m relay

Team one: Singer and presenter Una Healy, comedian Darren Harriott, former international rugby union player Thom Evans, TV presenter Mark Rhodes.

Team two: Radio presenter Noreen Khan, BBC Radio 1 DJ & TV presenter Ricky Haywood Williams, musician George Shelly, and former England rugby union player Ugo Monye.

Shot Put

Team one: Racing driver and commentator Billy Monger.

Team two: Former Royal Marine and Paralympic Gold medal runner Richard Whitehead.

Table Tennis Singles

Team one: Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock.

Team two: Season five Love Island star and professional basketball player for London Lions, Ovie Soko.

Team three: Double paralympic gold medal runner Richard Whitehead.

Team Four: Author and Invictus Games athlete Mark Ormrod.

Richard Whitehead, HRVY, Liv Cooke and Max Whitlock during the Sport Relief All-Star Games

Table Tennis Mixed Doubles

Team one: Singer and Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY and football freestyler Liv Cooke.

Team two: Friday Night Dinner and Plebs actor Tom Rosenthal and Capital radio presenter Sian Welby.

Basketball 3 x 3

Team one: Liv Cooke, model and The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann, musician and presenter George Shelley, and Capital Radio presenter Sonny Jay.

Team two: Olympic gold medal long jumper Greg Rutherford, Olympic snowboarder and broadcaster Aimee Fuller, and TV presenter’s Kem Cetinay and Michelle Ackerley.

Cycling

Team one: Olympic rowing medal winner Helen Glover.

Team two: Olympic curling medal winner Eve Muirhead.

Team three: Former rugby union player Ugo Monye.

Team four: Rugby union player Chris Robshaw.

Team five: British broadcaster and Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan.

Team six: BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell.

Ribbon

Team one: TV personality and I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Season 15 winner Vicky Pattison.

Team two: Comedian and TV presenter Russell Kane.

Ball

Team one: Former professional Wales rugby player Gareth Thomas.

Team two: Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell.

When is Sport Relief All Star Games on TV?

The Sport Relief All Star Games will take place on BBC One at 7pm on Monday 8 August. The special programme is one hour long and will be followed by the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.