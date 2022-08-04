The closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games will take place at the Alexander Stadium

The Commonwealth Games is well underway and the eyes of the world are set on the West Midlands.

Over 5,000 athletes from 72 different countries and territories have come together in Birmingham for a celebration of sport.

In total there are 19 sports and eight para sports at this year’s games- making it the biggest sport programme ever for a Commonwealth Games.

This year’s games will be one to remember for many athletes who have won medals for their country, but when will it come to an end, and how can you watch the closing ceremony?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (Getty Images)

When is the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The closing ceremony for the 22nd Commonwealth Games will take place on Monday (8 August) at Alexander Stadium.

The stadium has also played host to the opening ceremony and the athletics events.

What time is the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The closing ceremony will run from 8pm to 10pm (BST) at the Alexander Stadium on 8 August.

What happens at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will mark the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games.

Unlike the opening ceremony, where there were no sporting events on the day of the show, the closing ceremony will take place at the end of an action packed day of sporting action.

During the ceremony the Queen’s baton will be passed to the 2026 hosts, Victoria in Australia.

The games are expected to go out with a bang, but the exact details of the closing ceremony are yet to be revealed.

The opening ceremony which was held on Thursday 28 July was packed with references to Birmingham’s culture and history, including a giant raging bull, a Union Jack made from 72 cars and a powerful speech from activist Malala Yousafzai.

How to watch the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022

The BBC will provide coverage for the closing ceremony.

Throughout the duration of the Commonwealth Games they will show over 200 hours of sporting action, across up to 11 livestreams.