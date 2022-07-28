In the first Commonwealth Games, only 400 athletes from 11 countries competed

The Commonwealth Games are officially underway, as Birmingham gets ready to welcome 72 teams and around 6,500 athletes.

The opening ceremony will kick off at the city’s Alexander Stadium on 28 July, nearly 10 years after the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Hosted in England for the third time, the Games feature a packed schedule with 11 full days of events.

But when was the first Commonwealth Games and where was it held?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When was the first Commonwealth Games?

The first Commonwealth Games was held in August 1930.

Canadian track and field runner Harry Jerome (1940 - 1982) winning the 1st heat of the men’s 100 yards in 1962 (Pic: Getty Images)

Originally known as the British Empire Games, events included: athletics, boxing, lawn bowls, rowing, swimming, and wrestling.

Women were permitted to take part in the event, but were only allowed to compete in aquatic sports like swimming.

The games were inspired by the Inter-Empire Championships held in London in 1911 and were founded and organised by the Canadian journalist Bobby Robinson after he attended the Summer Olympics in Amsterdam in 1928.

Where was the first Commonwealth Games held?

The first Commonwealth Games was held in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

The opening and closing ceremonies took place at the Civic Stadium in Hamilton.

Athletes enjoy some down time at the Commonwealth Games in 1930 (Pic: Getty Images)

What nations competed?

The first event was a lot smaller than it is today.

It was made up of 11 countries and a total of 400 athletes.

Here are the nations that competed in the first Commonwealth Games:

Australia

Bermuda

British Guyana

Canada

England

Ireland

Newfoundland

New Zealand

Scotland

South Africa

Wales

One of the entries, Newfoundland, is not an independent country anymore, it became part of Canada after joining as a province in 1949.

Who won the most gold medals?

The country who won the most gold medals in the first Commonwealth Games was England.

England scored top of the medal board taking home 61 medals in total, made up of 25 gold, 23 silver and 13 bronze.

Canada came second with a total of 54 medals, made up of 20 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze.

What is the Commonwealth?

The Commonwealth was formed in December 1931 and has its origins in the former British Empire.

It was created so that the UK could maintain a connection to former territories that had since sought independence from British rule.

It is currently made up of 56 countries, which were former British territories.

The combined population of the Commonwealth is an estimated 2.4 billion people.

Here are the countries that make up the Commonwealth:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

Cook Islands

Cyprus

Dominica

England (Host)

Eswatini

Falkland Islands

Fiji

The Gambia

Ghana

Gibraltar

Grenada

Guernsey

Guyana

India

Isle of Man

Jamaica

Jersey

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Montserrat

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

New Zealand

Nigeria

Niue

Norfolk Island

Northern Ireland

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Saint Helena

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

Scotland

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Tanzania

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Wales

Zambia

What names have the Games been called?

The Commonwealth Games began life as the British Empire Games in 1930, becoming the British Empire and Commonwealth Games in 1954 and British Commonwealth Games from 1970 to 1974.