The Commonwealth Games are officially underway, as Birmingham gets ready to welcome 72 teams and around 6,500 athletes.
The opening ceremony will kick off at the city’s Alexander Stadium on 28 July, nearly 10 years after the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.
Hosted in England for the third time, the Games feature a packed schedule with 11 full days of events.
But when was the first Commonwealth Games and where was it held?
When was the first Commonwealth Games?
The first Commonwealth Games was held in August 1930.
Originally known as the British Empire Games, events included: athletics, boxing, lawn bowls, rowing, swimming, and wrestling.
Women were permitted to take part in the event, but were only allowed to compete in aquatic sports like swimming.
The games were inspired by the Inter-Empire Championships held in London in 1911 and were founded and organised by the Canadian journalist Bobby Robinson after he attended the Summer Olympics in Amsterdam in 1928.
Where was the first Commonwealth Games held?
The first Commonwealth Games was held in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
The opening and closing ceremonies took place at the Civic Stadium in Hamilton.
What nations competed?
The first event was a lot smaller than it is today.
It was made up of 11 countries and a total of 400 athletes.
Here are the nations that competed in the first Commonwealth Games:
- Australia
- Bermuda
- British Guyana
- Canada
- England
- Ireland
- Newfoundland
- New Zealand
- Scotland
- South Africa
- Wales
One of the entries, Newfoundland, is not an independent country anymore, it became part of Canada after joining as a province in 1949.
Who won the most gold medals?
The country who won the most gold medals in the first Commonwealth Games was England.
England scored top of the medal board taking home 61 medals in total, made up of 25 gold, 23 silver and 13 bronze.
Canada came second with a total of 54 medals, made up of 20 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze.
What is the Commonwealth?
The Commonwealth was formed in December 1931 and has its origins in the former British Empire.
It was created so that the UK could maintain a connection to former territories that had since sought independence from British rule.
It is currently made up of 56 countries, which were former British territories.
The combined population of the Commonwealth is an estimated 2.4 billion people.
Here are the countries that make up the Commonwealth:
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Botswana
- British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Cook Islands
- Cyprus
- Dominica
- England (Host)
- Eswatini
- Falkland Islands
- Fiji
- The Gambia
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Grenada
- Guernsey
- Guyana
- India
- Isle of Man
- Jamaica
- Jersey
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Montserrat
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Niue
- Norfolk Island
- Northern Ireland
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea
- Rwanda
- Saint Helena
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- Scotland
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Tanzania
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Vanuatu
- Wales
- Zambia
What names have the Games been called?
The Commonwealth Games began life as the British Empire Games in 1930, becoming the British Empire and Commonwealth Games in 1954 and British Commonwealth Games from 1970 to 1974.
It has been called the Commonwealth Games since 1974.