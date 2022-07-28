After months of preparation, Birmingham is finally within touching distance of hosting the first Commonwealth Games in England since 2002.
The city is set to welcome 72 teams and around 6,500 athletes and officials to what is set to be the biggest event in the Games’ history.
As well as a record 42 Para-sports events, this summer’s Games is set to be the best-attended ever with 1.2 million tickets already sold.
The Commonwealth Games are set to finally get underway this evening with the highly anticipated opening ceremony.
How to watch the opening ceremony
BBC will show the live broadcast of tonight’s opening ceremony.
Live coverage will begin at 7pm and will run through to 10:30pm on BBC One.
How long is the Commonwealth Games?
Incuding the opening closing ceremony, the Commonwealth Games will run across eleven days in Birmingham.
After beginning today (Thursday 28th July), the Games will come to an end on Monday 8th August.
Every edition of the Games has lasted the same amount of time.
When is the closing ceremony?
The closing ceremony will take place on the final day of the Games (8th August) and will begin at 8:30pm BST - held at Alexander Stadium.
Like the opening ceremony, this will be broadcast live on BBC One with coverage starting at 8pm and ending at 10pm.
Commonwealth Games schedule
Friday, 29 July - day one
Cycling (track): Women’s tandem B sprint, men’s tandem B time trial, women’s team pursuit, men’s team pursuit, women’s team sprint, men’s team sprint
Gymnastics: Men’s team
Swimming: Women’s 400m medley, women’s 200m free, men’s 400m free, men’s 100m back S9, women’s 100m free S9, men’s 200m breast, mixed 4x100m free relay
Triathlon: Women’s sprint, men’s sprint
Saturday, 30 July - day two
Athletics: Women’s and men’s marathon, women’s and men’s T53/54 marathon
Gymnastics: Women’s team
Swimming: Men’s 50m fly, women’s 50m breast, men’s 200m free, S13 men’s 50m free, S13 women’s 50m free, men’s 400m medley, women’s 100m fly, men’s 100m back, women’s and men’s 4x100m free relay
Track cycling: Women’s and men’s individual pursuit, women’s sprint, men’s keirin
Weightlifting: Women’s 49kg, women’s 55kg, men’s 55kg, men’s 61kg
Sunday, 31 July - day three
Gymnastics: Women’s and men’s individual all-around
Rugby sevens: Women and men
Swimming: Women’s 50m free, men’s 200m fly, women’s 200m breast, SB8 men’s 100m breast, S8 women’s 100m back, women’s 100m back, men’s 100m breast, S14 mixed 4x100m free relay, women’s 4x200m free relay
Track cycling: Men’s tandem B sprint, women’s tandem B time trial, women’s points race, women’s time trial, men’s sprint, men’s scratch race
Triathlon: Women’s and men’s PTVI, mixed relay
Weightlifting: Women’s 59kg, men’s 67kg, men’s 73kg
Monday, 1 August - day four
Gymnastics: Women’s vault and uneven bars, men’s floor, rings and pommel horse
Judo: Women’s -48kg, -52kg and -57kg, men’s -60kg and -66kg
Lawn bowls: Women’s singles, men’s triples
Swimming: Women’s 200m back, 200m medley, SB6 100m breast and 50m fly, men’s 100m free, S7 50m free, 50m back and 4x200m free relay
Table tennis: Women’s team
Track cycling: Women’s keirin and scratch race, men’s points race and time trial
Weightlifting: Women’s 64kg and 71kg, men’s 81kg
Tuesday, 2 August - day five
Athletics: Women’s pole vault, discus, T37/38 100m and T33/34 100m, men’s T45-47 100m and 10,000m
Badminton: Mixed team
Basketball (3x3): Women’s and men’s wheelchair, women’s and men’s
Gymnastics: Women’s beam and floor, men’s vault, parallel bars and high bar
Judo: Women’s -63kg and -70kg, men’s -73kg and -81kg
Lawn bowls: women’s fours, men’s pairs, B6-8 para men’s pairs
Swimming: Women’s 100m free, 100m breast, 200m fly, SM10 200m medley and 800m free, men’s 100m fly, 200m back, S10 100m fly, 50m breast, mixed 4x100m medley relay
Table tennis: Men’s team
Weightlifting: Women’s 76kg and 87kg, men’s 96kg
Wednesday, 3 August - day six
Athletics: Women’s 10,000m, shot put, heptathlon and 100m, men’s high jump, F42-44 and F61-64 discus, T37/38 100m, and 100m
Cycling: Women’s and men’s mountain bike cross-country
Judo: Women’s -78kg and +78kg, men’s -90kg, -100kg and +100kg
Lawn bowls: B6-8 para women’s pairs
Squash: Women’s and men’s singles
Swimming: Women’s 400m free, 50m back, 4x100m medley relay and S14 200m free, men’s 200m medley, S14 200m free, 50m free, 1500m free and 4x100m medley, mixed 4x100m medley 34Pt
Weightlifting: Women’s +87kg, men’s 109kg and +109kg
Thursday 4 August - day seven
Athletics: Women’s F42-44 and F61-64 discus and T53/54 1,500m, men’s long jump, T11/12 100m, discus and 110m hurdles
Road cycling: Women’s and men’s time trial
Diving: Women’s 10m platform, men’s 1m springboard
Powerlifting: Women’s lightweight and heavyweight, men’s lightweight and heavyweight
Rhythmic gymnastics: Team
Friday, 5 August - day eight
Athletics: Women’s triple jump and 3,000m steeplechase, men’s shot put, T53/54 100m and decathlon
Diving: Women’s 1m springboard, men’s 3m synchro and 10m synchro
Lawn bowls: Women’s triples, B2-3 para mixed pairs
Rhythmic gymnastics: All-around
Wrestling: Women’s 57kg, 62kg and 68kg, men’s 65kg, 86kg and 125kg
Saturday, 6 August - day nine
Athletics: Women’s high jump, F55-57 shot put, 10km race walk, hammer, 400m hurdles, 800m and 200m, men’s hammer, 3,000m steeplechase, 1,500m, pole vault, 5,000m, 400m hurdles and 200m
Diving: Women’s 3m synchro and 10m synchro, men’s 3m springboard
Lawn bowls: Women’s pairs, men’s singles, men’s fours
Rhythmic gymnastics: Hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon
Table tennis: Women’s classes 3-5 singles and classes 6-10 singles, men’s classes 3-5 singles
Wrestling: Women’s 50kg, 53g and 76kg, men’s 54kg, 74kg and 97kg
Sunday, 7 August - day 10
Athletics: Women’s 100m hurdles, 400m, javelin, 4x100m relay, long jump, 1500m, 5,000m and 4x400m relay, men’s triple jump, 400m, 10km race walk, 4x100m relay, javelin, 800m and 4x400m relay
Beach volleyball: Women, men
Boxing: Women’s minimumweight, light/middleweight, light-flyweight, lightweight, featherweight and middleweight, men’s flyweight, middleweight, light-heavyweight, bantamweight, light-welterweight, light-middleweight, heavyweight, featherweight, welterweight and super-heavyweight
Cricket: Women
Diving: Women’s 3m springboard, men’s 10m platform
Hockey: Women
Netball: Women
Road cycling: Women’s and men’s road race
Squash: Mixed doubles
Table tennis: Women’s singles, men’s doubles and classes 8-10 singles, mixed doubles
Monday, 8 August - day 11
Badminton: Women’s and men’s singles, women’s and men’s doubles, mixed doubles
Diving: Mixed synchro 3m, mixed synchro 10m
Hockey: Men
Squash: Women’s and men’s doubles
Table tennis: Women’s doubles, men’s singles