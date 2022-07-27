The BBC will be showing the 2022 Commonwealth Games across up to 11 different livestreams from 28 July to 8 August

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are getting underway in Birmingham on Thursday (28 July).

Athletes from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be among the 5,000 people from 72 nations and territories hoping to win silverware at the sporting event over the next week and a half.

From rugby sevens to lawn bowls, not many of the 25 sports featured in this year’s Games usually get much TV time, meaning the sporting event can often prove to be an intriguing watch.

But who will be leading the BBC coverage of the games?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The Commonwealth Games gets underway on Thursday (28 July), with the opening ceremony set to take place at the Alexander Stadium.

Coverage of the event will be on BBC One from 7pm until 10.30pm.

The closing ceremony will happen in the same place on Monday 8 August.

What Commonwealth Games 2022 coverage will BBC show?

The BBC has the TV rights to all the coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

It will show more than 200 hours of sporting action across up to 11 livestreams.

You will be able to watch these streams on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport Website and the Red Button.

Every night after the 10pm news bulletin, the BBC will also bring viewers an hour-long highlights programme showcasing that day’s action.

Who are the BBC Commonwealth Games presenters?

The BBC’s coverage will be led by several well-known sporting presenters, as well as some newer faces.

Here’s a full list of who will be fronting up the sporting action:

Hazel Irvine

A regular presence on the BBC’s track and field coverage roster, Hazel Irvine made her name when she covered the Seoul 1988 Olympics.

Away from Olympics coverage, the 57-year-old Scot has fronted up golf, snooker, Wimbledon and London Marathon programming.

Irvine will anchor daytime coverage of the Commonwealth Games from the main BBC studio in Birmingham’s Centenary Square.

Clare Balding

A legend of sports broadcasting, Clare Balding has not just become the face of BBC Sport, but also the BBC itself.

She started out as a sports presenter across BBC radio, before becoming a regular presence on horse racing coverage across the major networks.

The 51-year-old now presents everything from the Olympics, to Crufts and major public events including the Trooping the Colour.

Clare Balding will anchor late-afternoon and evening Commonwealth Games coverage from the BBC’s studio.

Gabby Logan

Gabby Logan, 49, will be presenting the Commonwealth Games athletics coverage.

She featured in the 1990 Commonwealth Games as an athlete, placing 11th in the rhythmic gymnastics for Wales.

As a presenter, she’s worked for Sky Sports, ITV and the BBC.

Initially specialising in football, she has gone on to be the principal anchor of the BBC rugby coverage, and has also been its main athletics host for much of the past decade.

Jason Mohammad

Another familiar face, Jason Mohammad, 48, is going to kickstart the day’s Commonwealth Games coverage - bringing all of the morning events to viewers and preview that day’s key action.

Initially a journalist for BBC Wales, he fronts the BBC’s Final Score football show.

Alongside this role, the Welshman frequently appears as a stand–in host for the corporation’s coverage of football, rugby, snooker and athletics.

Holly Hamilton

Co-presenting with Mohammad will be Holly Hamilton.

The Northern Irish journalist and presenter, 36, often fronts up sports news bulletins across BBC Breakfast and the BBC News Channel.

Ayo Akinwolere

Ayo Akinwolere, 39, hosted flagship BBC children’s show Blue Peter between 2006 and 2011.

He went on to present BBC West Midland’s magazine show Inside Out, has interviewed famous sporting stars, such as Usain Bolt and Lewis Hamilton, and has also fronted Channel 4’s coverage of the European Rugby Champions Cup.

He will present Commonwealth Games coverage on BBC Three for the duration of the sporting event.

Isa Guha

Isa Guha, 37, made her name as a bowler for the England Cricket Team.

She was part of the squad that won the Women’s World Cup in 2009.

After retiring from the game in 2014, she moved into cricket presenting and punditry for several broadcasters, including ITV, Sky Sports and the BBC.

At the latter, she has frequently appeared on Test Match Special and was the host of The Hundred in its inaugural 2021 season.

More recently, you might have seen her presenting tennis coverage from Wimbledon 2022.

Alongside JJ Chalmers, she will present the nightly highlights show on BBC One.

JJ Chalmers

JJ Chalmers came to prominence at the 2014 Invictus Games, where he captained the British trike team and brought home a gold medal and two bronzes.

Previously, the 35-year-old Scot had been a Royal Marine.

While serving in Afghanistan in 2011, Chalmers sustained life-changing injuries in an explosion.

He narrowly avoided having both of his arms amputated, lost two fingers, was left with a badly damaged elbow, as well as face and leg injuries.

After starring at the Invictus Games, he was part of the Channel 4 presenting team for the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

At the BBC, Chalmers has become a presenter across the broadcaster’s athletics coverage and has also fronted up several documentary programmes covering military history.

Who are BBC’s Commonwealth Games pundits?

The BBC will be calling upon a wealth of sporting talent for analysis and punditry during the Commonwealth Games.

Former Commonwealth medallists Max Whitlock, Beth Tweddle and Ama Agbeze will be joined by Olympic legends Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson and Jess Ennis-Hill.