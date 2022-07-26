All the games will be held at Coventry Stadium

The full schedule for the rugby sevens has been confirmed ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In total there will be 16 teams vying for gold in the men’s tournament and eight teams in the women’s event.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With many of the very best teams in the world taking to the pitch at this year’s Games, fans will be treated to a showcase of world-class talent.

Matt Kitson, the director of sport for Birmingham 2022, has described sevens as one of the best value tickets at the games. He said: “What’s great about the group stage is that when you come to a session you see every team compete - so you’ll see eight men’s matches and four women’s matches.”

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s rugby sevens tournament.

The men’s and women’s New Zealand teams both won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Getty Images)

When will rugby sevens take place at Commonwealth Games?

The rugby sevens competition will be played from the 29-31 July. Pool matches will be played on the first two days of the competition, before the play-offs and medal games take place on 31 July.

Where will rugby sevens be played during Birmingham 2022?

All the games for the rugby sevens competition will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The home of Coventry City football club and Wasps Rugby has played host to top-level rugby since 2014, it has also hosted notable events such as the European Champions Cup semi-finals.

Which countries will be involved in men’s rugby sevens at the Commonwealth Games?

The men’s sevens will feature 16 different countries including the host nation England. These will be split into four different pools with the teams playing each team in their pool once.

England have been placed in the same pool as the defending champions New Zealand.

The Kiwis have won gold in five of the six games since the programme was introduced in 1998. The only other nation to win gold in that period was South Africa in 2014.

Pool A:

New Zealand

England

Samoa

Sri Lanka

Pool B

South Africa

Scotland

Tonga

Malaysia

Pool C

Fiji

Canada

Wales

Zambia

Pool D

Australia

Kenya

Uganda

Jamaica

Which countries will be involved in the women’s rugby sevens in Birmingham?

There will be eight countries competing in the women’s sevens at this year’s Games. The women’s sevens debuted in 2018 at the Gold Coast and Olympic Champions New Zealand claimed gold.

Pool A

New Zealand

Canada

England

Sri Lanka

Pool B

Australia

Fiji

Scotland

South Africa

Fixture list for rugby sevens

Friday 29 July (9am - 1.30pm)

Men: Australia v Jamaica, Kenya v Uganda, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, England v Samoa, South Africa v Malaysia, Scotland v Tonga, Canada v Wales, Fiji v Zambia

Women: Australia v South Africa, Fiji v Scotland, England v Sri Lanka, New Zealand v Canada

Friday 29 July (5.30pm - 10pm)

Men: Kenya v Jamaica, Australia v Uganda, England v Sri Lanka, New Zealand v Samoa, Scotland v Malaysia, South Africa v Tonga, Wales v Zambia, Fiji v Canada

Women: Fiji v South Africa, Australia v Scotland, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Canada v England

Saturday 30 July (9am - 1.30pm)

Men: Uganda v Jamaica, Australia v Kenya, Samoa v Sri Lanka, New Zealand v England, Tonga v Malaysia, South Africa v Scotland, Canada v Zambia, Fiji v Wales

Women: Scotland v South Africa, Australia v Fiji, Canada v Sri Lanka, New Zealand v England

Saturday 30 July (5.30pm - 10pm)

Men: Quarter-final

Women: Semi-final

Sunday 31 July (10.30am - 2pm)

Men: Semi-finals

Sunday 31 July (6pm - 10pm)

Men: Play-off for 13th, play-off for 9th, play-off for fifth, bronze medal match, final

Women: Play-off for 7th, play-off for 5th, bronze medal match, final

Are tickets still available for Commonwealth Games rugby sevens?

Tickets are still available for the rugby sevens and can be purchased directly on the website .